Ultra Cem Co Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023
1 min read.Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 08:06 AM ISTLivemint
Ultra Cem Co stock price went up today, 31 Aug 2023, by 0.77 %. The stock closed at 8195.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8259 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, Ultra Cem Co opened at ₹8210.05 and closed at ₹8195.5. The stock reached a high of ₹8311 and a low of ₹8210.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹238081.96 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹8501 and ₹6005, respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 2584.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Aug 2023, 08:06:35 AM IST
