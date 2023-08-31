Ultra Cem Co Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

On the last day of trading, Ultra Cem Co opened at ₹8210.05 and closed at ₹8195.5. The stock reached a high of ₹8311 and a low of ₹8210.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹238081.96 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹8501 and ₹6005, respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 2584.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Aug 2023, 08:06 AM IST
Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8195.5 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Ultra Cem Co on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,584. The closing price for the day was ₹8,195.5.