Ultra Cem Co Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Livemint

Ultra Cem Co stock price went up today, 31 Aug 2023, by 0.77 %. The stock closed at 8195.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8259 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultra Cem Co

On the last day of trading, Ultra Cem Co opened at 8210.05 and closed at 8195.5. The stock reached a high of 8311 and a low of 8210.05. The market capitalization of the company is 238081.96 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 8501 and 6005, respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 2584.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Aug 2023, 08:06 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8195.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ultra Cem Co on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,584. The closing price for the day was 8,195.5.

