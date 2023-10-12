Hello User
Ultracab India share price Today Live Updates : Ultracab India Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:24 AM IST Trade
Ultracab India stock price went up today, 12 Oct 2023, by 2.21 %. The stock closed at 19.47 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.9 per share. Investors should monitor Ultracab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultracab India's stock opened at 19.05 and closed at 19.44 on the last trading day. The stock's high was 19.87 and the low was 19.05. The company's market capitalization is 185.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 33.6 and the 52-week low is 11.49. The stock had a trading volume of 407,362 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 10:24 AM IST Ultracab India share price update :Ultracab India trading at ₹19.9, up 2.21% from yesterday's ₹19.47

The current stock price of Ultracab India is 19.9, with a percent change of 2.21 and a net change of 0.43. This indicates that the stock has increased by 2.21% from the previous trading session, resulting in a net gain of 0.43 in value.

12 Oct 2023, 10:16 AM IST Ultracab India share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Ultracab India had a low price of 19.5 and a high price of 20.1 for the current day.

12 Oct 2023, 10:02 AM IST Ultracab India Live Updates

12 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Ultracab India share price Today :Ultracab India trading at ₹20, up 2.72% from yesterday's ₹19.47

The current data of Ultracab India stock shows that its price is 20. There has been a 2.72% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 0.53.

12 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Ultracab India share price Live :Ultracab India closed at ₹19.44 on last trading day

On the last day, Ultracab India had a trading volume of 407,362 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 19.44.

