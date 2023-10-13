Hello User
Ultracab India share price Today Live Updates : Ultracab India Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:44 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ultracab India stock price went up today, 13 Oct 2023, by 0.3 %. The stock closed at 20.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 20.11 per share. Investors should monitor Ultracab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultracab India

On the last day, Ultracab India's stock opened at 19.73 and closed at 19.47. The highest price during the day was 20.15, while the lowest price was 19.5. The market capitalization of Ultracab India is 191.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 33.6, and the 52-week low is 11.49. On the BSE, a total of 1,178,793 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:44 AM IST Ultracab India share price NSE Live :Ultracab India trading at ₹20.11, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹20.05

The current stock price of Ultracab India is 20.11. There has been a 0.3% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.06.

13 Oct 2023, 09:13 AM IST Ultracab India share price Today :Ultracab India trading at ₹19.92, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹20.05

The current stock price of Ultracab India is 19.92. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.65%, resulting in a net change of -0.13.

13 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST Ultracab India share price Live :Ultracab India closed at ₹19.47 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Ultracab India had a volume of 1,178,793 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 19.47.

