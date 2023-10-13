Ultracab India share price Today Live Updates : Ultracab India Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, Ultracab India's stock opened at ₹19.73 and closed at ₹19.47. The highest price during the day was ₹20.15, while the lowest price was ₹19.5. The market capitalization of Ultracab India is ₹191.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹33.6, and the 52-week low is ₹11.49. On the BSE, a total of 1,178,793 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
