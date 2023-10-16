Hello User
Ultracab India share price Today Live Updates : Ultracab India closed today at 20, up 5.15% from yesterday's 19.02

13 min read . 16 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Ultracab India stock price went up today, 16 Oct 2023, by 5.15 %. The stock closed at 19.02 per share. The stock is currently trading at 20 per share. Investors should monitor Ultracab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultracab India

The stock price of Ultracab India opened at 19.92 and closed at 20.05 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 20.11 and a low of 18.55. The market capitalization of the company is 181.49 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 33.6 and 11.49 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 1,909,173 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:38 PM IST Ultracab India share price NSE Live :Ultracab India closed today at ₹20, up 5.15% from yesterday's ₹19.02

Today, the closing price of Ultracab India stock was 20. This represents a 5.15% increase from the previous day's closing price of 19.02. The net change in price is 0.98.

16 Oct 2023, 05:32 PM IST Ultracab India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Ultracab India stock is 19.2, while the high price is 20.

16 Oct 2023, 03:27 PM IST Ultracab (India) Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Ultracab (India) Ltd stock is 11.49, while the 52-week high price is 33.60.

16 Oct 2023, 03:15 PM IST Ultracab India share price update :Ultracab India trading at ₹19.8, up 4.1% from yesterday's ₹19.02

The current stock price of Ultracab India is 19.8 with a percent change of 4.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 4.1% compared to the previous day. The net change in the stock price is 0.78, indicating that the stock has gained 0.78 points.

16 Oct 2023, 02:28 PM IST Ultracab India share price NSE Live :Ultracab India trading at ₹19.62, up 3.15% from yesterday's ₹19.02

The current stock price of Ultracab India is 19.62, which represents a 3.15% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 0.6 points.

16 Oct 2023, 02:23 PM IST Ultracab India share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Ultracab India stock was 19.2 while the high price was 20.

16 Oct 2023, 01:54 PM IST Ultracab India share price Live :Ultracab India trading at ₹19.92, up 4.73% from yesterday's ₹19.02

The current data for Ultracab India stock shows that the price is 19.92 with a percent change of 4.73 and a net change of 0.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 4.73% and the value has increased by 0.9 points. Overall, this suggests that Ultracab India stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth in its value.

16 Oct 2023, 01:22 PM IST Ultracab India share price live: Today's Price range

Today's low price for Ultracab India stock is 19.2 and the high price is 20.

16 Oct 2023, 01:03 PM IST Ultracab India share price NSE Live :Ultracab India trading at ₹19.99, up 5.1% from yesterday's ₹19.02

The current data shows that the stock price of Ultracab India is 19.99. There has been a 5.1% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.97.

16 Oct 2023, 12:52 PM IST Ultracab India Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:31 PM IST Ultracab India share price Today :Ultracab India trading at ₹19.93, up 4.78% from yesterday's ₹19.02

The current data for Ultracab India stock shows that the price is 19.93. There has been a percent change of 4.78, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 0.91, which means the stock has risen by this amount.

16 Oct 2023, 12:18 PM IST Ultracab India share price live: Today's Price range

The Ultracab India stock had a low price of 19.2 and a high price of 20 for the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 11:44 AM IST Ultracab India share price update :Ultracab India trading at ₹19.99, up 5.1% from yesterday's ₹19.02

The current data of Ultracab India stock shows that the stock price is 19.99. There has been a 5.1% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.97.

16 Oct 2023, 11:17 AM IST Ultracab India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Ultracab India stock is 19.2 and the high price is 20.

16 Oct 2023, 11:13 AM IST Ultracab India share price Today :Ultracab India trading at ₹19.98, up 5.05% from yesterday's ₹19.02

The current stock price of Ultracab India is 19.98, with a percent change of 5.05 and a net change of 0.96. This means that the stock has increased by 5.05% from its previous price and has gained 0.96 points. This information indicates that there has been a positive movement in the stock price of Ultracab India.

16 Oct 2023, 10:29 AM IST Ultracab India share price Live :Ultracab India trading at ₹19.99, up 5.1% from yesterday's ₹19.02

The current data of Ultracab India stock shows that the price is 19.99, with a percent change of 5.1 and a net change of 0.97. This means that the stock price has increased by 5.1% from its previous value, resulting in a net change of 0.97.

16 Oct 2023, 10:17 AM IST Ultracab India share price live: Today's Price range

The Ultracab India stock had a low price of 19.2 and a high price of 19.8 for the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST Ultracab India Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Ultracab India share price NSE Live :Ultracab India trading at ₹19.5, up 2.52% from yesterday's ₹19.02

The current stock price of Ultracab India is 19.5 with a net change of 0.48. This represents a percent change of 2.52.

16 Oct 2023, 09:07 AM IST Ultracab India share price Today :Ultracab India trading at ₹19.02, down -5.14% from yesterday's ₹20.05

The current data for Ultracab India stock shows that the price is 19.02, with a percent change of -5.14 and a net change of -1.03. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a decrease of 5.14% and a decrease of 1.03 rupees.

16 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST Ultracab India share price Live :Ultracab India closed at ₹20.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ultracab India on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 1,909,173. The closing price for the day was 20.05.

