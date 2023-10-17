Hello User
Ultracab India share price Today Live Updates : Ultracab India sees stock surge with positive trading day

1 min read . 17 Oct 2023
Ultracab India stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 5.15 %. The stock closed at 19.02 per share. The stock is currently trading at 20 per share. Investors should monitor Ultracab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

The Ultracab India stock opened at 19.69 and closed at 19.02 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 20 and a low of 19.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Ultracab India is 190.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 33.6 and the 52-week low is 11.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,420 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST Ultracab India share price Today :Ultracab India trading at ₹20, up 5.15% from yesterday's ₹19.02

The current data for Ultracab India stock shows that the price is 20. There has been a 5.15% percent change, with a net change of 0.98.

17 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST Ultracab India share price Live :Ultracab India closed at ₹19.02 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Ultracab India had a volume of 1,167,420 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 19.02.

