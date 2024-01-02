Hello User
Ultratech Cement share price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement Stock Plummets in Market Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 11:54 AM IST
Ultratech Cement stock price went down today, 02 Jan 2024, by -2.71 %. The stock closed at 10461.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10177.95 per share. Investors should monitor Ultratech Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultratech Cement Stock Price Today

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today : On the last day, Ultratech Cement opened at 10488.5 and closed at 10461.3. The stock reached a high of 10489.5 and a low of 10115. The market capitalization of the company is 292,077.17 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 10522.65 and 6605.45 respectively. The BSE volume for Ultratech Cement was 5290 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 11:54 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy12121214
Buy15131412
Hold7889
Sell1113
Strong Sell1111
02 Jan 2024, 11:49 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price Live :Ultratech Cement trading at ₹10177.95, down -2.71% from yesterday's ₹10461.3

The current price of Ultratech Cement stock is 10,177.95. There has been a decline of 2.71% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of - 283.35.

Click here for Ultratech Cement Profit Loss

02 Jan 2024, 11:31 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Ultratech Cement10169.0-292.3-2.7910522.656605.45293565.15
Grasim Industries2094.3-32.0-1.52175.551528.0137901.37
Ambuja Cements524.75-9.95-1.86539.55315.3104196.73
Shree Cement28094.3-367.6-1.2929249.121433.25101366.34
Dalmia Bharat2301.3-59.2-2.512428.851675.043144.86
02 Jan 2024, 11:30 AM IST Ultratech Cement January futures opened at 10446.25 as against previous close of 10482.35

Ultratech Cement is currently trading at a spot price of 10105.8. The bid price is 10122.0 and the offer price is 10124.7. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 100. The open interest for Ultratech Cement is 2058100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

02 Jan 2024, 11:23 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Ultratech Cement reached a low of 10,108.05 and a high of 10,489.5 on the current day.

02 Jan 2024, 11:00 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price Live :Ultratech Cement closed at ₹10461.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Ultratech Cement had a BSE volume of 5290 shares and closed at a price of 10461.3.

