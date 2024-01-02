Ultratech Cement share price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement Stock Plummets in Market Trading

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today : On the last day, Ultratech Cement opened at ₹10488.5 and closed at ₹10461.3. The stock reached a high of ₹10489.5 and a low of ₹10115. The market capitalization of the company is ₹292,077.17 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹10522.65 and ₹6605.45 respectively. The BSE volume for Ultratech Cement was 5290 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|14
|Buy
|15
|13
|14
|12
|Hold
|7
|8
|8
|9
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
The current price of Ultratech Cement stock is ₹10,177.95. There has been a decline of 2.71% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of - ₹283.35.
Click here for Ultratech Cement Profit Loss
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Ultratech Cement
|10169.0
|-292.3
|-2.79
|10522.65
|6605.45
|293565.15
|Grasim Industries
|2094.3
|-32.0
|-1.5
|2175.55
|1528.0
|137901.37
|Ambuja Cements
|524.75
|-9.95
|-1.86
|539.55
|315.3
|104196.73
|Shree Cement
|28094.3
|-367.6
|-1.29
|29249.1
|21433.25
|101366.34
|Dalmia Bharat
|2301.3
|-59.2
|-2.51
|2428.85
|1675.0
|43144.86
Ultratech Cement is currently trading at a spot price of 10105.8. The bid price is 10122.0 and the offer price is 10124.7. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 100. The open interest for Ultratech Cement is 2058100.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The stock price of Ultratech Cement reached a low of ₹10,108.05 and a high of ₹10,489.5 on the current day.
On the last day, Ultratech Cement had a BSE volume of 5290 shares and closed at a price of ₹10461.3.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!