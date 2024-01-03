Hello User
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST
Livemint

Ultratech Cement stock price went down today, 03 Jan 2024, by -2.46 %. The stock closed at 10461.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10203.75 per share. Investors should monitor Ultratech Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultratech Cement Stock Price Today

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today : On the last day, Ultratech Cement opened at 10,488.5 and closed at 10,461.3. The stock reached a high of 10,489.5 and a low of 10,108.05. The market capitalization of Ultratech Cement is 2,94,032.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 10,522.65, while the 52-week low is 6,605.45. The BSE volume for Ultratech Cement was 8,834 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price Live :Ultratech Cement closed at ₹10461.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Ultratech Cement had a volume of 8834 shares and closed at a price of 10461.3.

