Ultratech Cement share price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement stock plummets amidst market downturn

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today : On the last day, Ultratech Cement opened at a price of ₹10250.55 and closed at ₹10203.75. The highest price during the day was ₹10250.55, while the lowest price was ₹10090. The market capitalization of Ultratech Cement is ₹291,268.88 crore. The 52-week high price is ₹10522.65 and the 52-week low price is ₹6605.45. The BSE volume for Ultratech Cement was 4716 shares.
The current day's low price of Ultratech Cement stock is ₹10070 and the high price is ₹10186.85.
Ultratech Cement is a leading cement manufacturer with a current spot price of 10095.75. The bid price is 10135.0 and the offer price is 10137.0. The bid quantity stands at 100 and the offer quantity is also 100. The stock has a high open interest of 2043500, indicating strong investor interest.
The current data for Ultratech Cement stock shows that the price is ₹10098.55, with a percent change of -0.12 and a net change of -12.2. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.12% and has experienced a net decrease of 12.2 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.11%
|3 Months
|13.82%
|6 Months
|20.7%
|YTD
|-3.73%
|1 Year
|44.58%
The current stock price of Ultratech Cement is ₹10107.85 with a percent change of -0.94. This indicates a decrease in the stock price of 0.94%. The net change is -95.9, which means the stock price has decreased by ₹95.9.
On the last day of trading, Ultratech Cement on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 4716 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹10203.75.
