Ultratech Cement share price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement stock plummets amidst market downturn

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:16 AM IST
Livemint

Ultratech Cement stock price went down today, 04 Jan 2024, by -0.12 %. The stock closed at 10110.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10098.55 per share. Investors should monitor Ultratech Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultratech Cement Stock Price Today

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today : On the last day, Ultratech Cement opened at a price of 10250.55 and closed at 10203.75. The highest price during the day was 10250.55, while the lowest price was 10090. The market capitalization of Ultratech Cement is 291,268.88 crore. The 52-week high price is 10522.65 and the 52-week low price is 6605.45. The BSE volume for Ultratech Cement was 4716 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 10:16 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Ultratech Cement stock is 10070 and the high price is 10186.85.

04 Jan 2024, 10:11 AM IST Ultratech Cement January futures opened at 10136.0 as against previous close of 10154.1

Ultratech Cement is a leading cement manufacturer with a current spot price of 10095.75. The bid price is 10135.0 and the offer price is 10137.0. The bid quantity stands at 100 and the offer quantity is also 100. The stock has a high open interest of 2043500, indicating strong investor interest.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST Ultratech Cement Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price update :Ultratech Cement trading at ₹10098.55, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹10110.75

The current data for Ultratech Cement stock shows that the price is 10098.55, with a percent change of -0.12 and a net change of -12.2. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.12% and has experienced a net decrease of 12.2 points.

04 Jan 2024, 09:35 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.11%
3 Months13.82%
6 Months20.7%
YTD-3.73%
1 Year44.58%
04 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price Today :Ultratech Cement trading at ₹10107.85, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹10203.75

The current stock price of Ultratech Cement is 10107.85 with a percent change of -0.94. This indicates a decrease in the stock price of 0.94%. The net change is -95.9, which means the stock price has decreased by 95.9.

04 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price Live :Ultratech Cement closed at ₹10203.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Ultratech Cement on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 4716 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 10203.75.

