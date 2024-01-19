Hello User
Ultratech Cement share price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement Soars in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ultratech Cement stock price went up today, 19 Jan 2024, by 0.45 %. The stock closed at 9850.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9894.9 per share. Investors should monitor Ultratech Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultratech Cement Stock Price Today

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today : On the last day, Ultratech Cement opened at 9866.85 and closed at 9850.75. The high for the day was 9930 and the low was 9771.4. The market capitalization of Ultratech Cement is 285,133.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 10,522.65 and the 52-week low is 6,605.45. The BSE volume for Ultratech Cement was 2382 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price Today :Ultratech Cement trading at ₹9894.9, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹9850.75

The current data for Ultratech Cement stock shows that the price is 9894.9 with a percent change of 0.45 and a net change of 44.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small increase in value, with a positive percent change and a positive net change. Investors may interpret this as a positive sign for the company's performance and may consider it as a potential investment opportunity.

19 Jan 2024, 08:20 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price Live :Ultratech Cement closed at ₹9850.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Ultratech Cement had a volume of 2382 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 9850.75.

