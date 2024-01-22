Ultratech Cement share price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement stock plunges as market sentiment turns bearish

Ultratech Cement January futures opened at 10170.0 as against previous close of 10085.6 Ultratech Cement is currently trading at a spot price of 9997.4. The bid price is 10011.0, and the offer price is 10015.0. The offer quantity is 100, while the bid quantity is 800. The stock has an open interest of 1579600.

Ultratech Cement share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Ultratech Cement stock is ₹9902, and the high price is ₹10161.7.

Ultratech Cement share price Today :Ultratech Cement trading at ₹10005.55, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹10094.5 Ultratech Cement stock is currently priced at ₹10,005.55, reflecting a 0.88% decrease in value. The net change in price is - ₹88.95.

Top active options for Ultratech Cement Top active call options for Ultratech Cement at 22 Jan 10:52 were at strike price of ₹10100.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹10500.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹65.05 (-59.85%) & ₹17.95 (-69.34%) respectively. Top active put options for Ultratech Cement at 22 Jan 10:52 were at strike price of ₹10000.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹9900.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹77.4 (-34.71%) & ₹28.65 (-61.18%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Ultratech Cement share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Ultratech Cement 10005.55 -88.95 -0.88 10522.65 6605.45 288846.57 Grasim Industries 2090.0 9.3 0.45 2175.55 1528.0 138165.36 Ambuja Cements 540.7 3.55 0.66 557.75 315.3 107363.84 Shree Cement 27611.5 942.85 3.54 29249.1 21433.25 99624.36 ACC 2281.9 5.25 0.23 2415.75 1593.5 42851.17

Ultratech Cement Live Updates

Ultratech Cement share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 2.91% 3 Months 8.84% 6 Months 24.32% YTD -3.9% 1 Year 39.95%

