Ultratech Cement share price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement stock plunges as market sentiment turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
9 min read . 11:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ultratech Cement stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -0.88 %. The stock closed at 10094.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10005.55 per share. Investors should monitor Ultratech Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultratech Cement Stock Price Today

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Ultratech Cement opened at 10150.05 and closed at 10094.5. The stock had a high of 10161.7 and a low of 9902. The market capitalization of Ultratech Cement is 288321.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 10522.65 and the 52-week low is 6605.45. The BSE volume for Ultratech Cement was 5744 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:31 AM IST Ultratech Cement January futures opened at 10170.0 as against previous close of 10085.6

Ultratech Cement is currently trading at a spot price of 9997.4. The bid price is 10011.0, and the offer price is 10015.0. The offer quantity is 100, while the bid quantity is 800. The stock has an open interest of 1579600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Jan 2024, 11:21 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Ultratech Cement stock is 9902, and the high price is 10161.7.

22 Jan 2024, 11:05 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price Today :Ultratech Cement trading at ₹10005.55, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹10094.5

Ultratech Cement stock is currently priced at 10,005.55, reflecting a 0.88% decrease in value. The net change in price is - 88.95.

22 Jan 2024, 10:52 AM IST Top active options for Ultratech Cement

Top active call options for Ultratech Cement at 22 Jan 10:52 were at strike price of 10100.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 10500.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 65.05 (-59.85%) & 17.95 (-69.34%) respectively.

Top active put options for Ultratech Cement at 22 Jan 10:52 were at strike price of 10000.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 9900.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 77.4 (-34.71%) & 28.65 (-61.18%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

22 Jan 2024, 10:34 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Ultratech Cement10005.55-88.95-0.8810522.656605.45288846.57
Grasim Industries2090.09.30.452175.551528.0138165.36
Ambuja Cements540.73.550.66557.75315.3107363.84
Shree Cement27611.5942.853.5429249.121433.2599624.36
ACC2281.95.250.232415.751593.542851.17
22 Jan 2024, 10:32 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price NSE Live :Ultratech Cement trading at ₹10005.55, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹10094.5

The current data for Ultratech Cement stock shows that the price is 10005.55. There has been a percent change of -0.88, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -88.95, which also reflects a decrease in value. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in price.

22 Jan 2024, 10:26 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Ultratech Cement reached a low of 9902 and a high of 10161.7 on the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 10:07 AM IST Ultratech Cement January futures opened at 10170.0 as against previous close of 10085.6

Ultratech Cement, currently trading at a spot price of 9997.4, has a bid price of 10011.0 and an offer price of 10015.0. The offer quantity is 100, while the bid quantity stands at 800. The stock's open interest is recorded at 1579600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Jan 2024, 10:03 AM IST Ultratech Cement Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price update :Ultratech Cement trading at ₹10005.55, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹10094.5

The current price of Ultratech Cement stock is 10,005.55. There has been a percent change of -0.88, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -88.95, suggesting a decline in value.

22 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.91%
3 Months8.84%
6 Months24.32%
YTD-3.9%
1 Year39.95%
22 Jan 2024, 09:18 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price Today :Ultratech Cement trading at ₹10005.55, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹10094.5

The current data of Ultratech Cement stock shows that the stock price is 10005.55. There has been a percent change of -0.88, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -88.95, which means that the stock price has decreased by 88.95.

22 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price Live :Ultratech Cement closed at ₹10094.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Ultratech Cement on the BSE had a volume of 5744 shares, with a closing price of 10094.5.

