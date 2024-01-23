 Ultratech Cement share price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement shares soar in today's trading | Mint
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Ultratech Cement share price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement shares soar in today's trading
LIVE UPDATES

Ultratech Cement share price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement shares soar in today's trading

7 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2024, 11:38 AM IST
Livemint

Ultratech Cement stock price went up today, 23 Jan 2024, by 0.73 %. The stock closed at 9996.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10069.95 per share. Investors should monitor Ultratech Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultratech Cement Stock Price TodayPremium
Ultratech Cement Stock Price Today

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today : On the last day, Ultratech Cement opened at a price of 10,000 and closed at 9,996.8. The stock's high and low for the day were both 10,000. The market capitalization of Ultratech Cement is 288,162.06 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low are 10,522.65 and 6,605.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 10 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:38:48 AM IST

Ultratech Cement January futures opened at 10031.2 as against previous close of 10010.55

Ultratech Cement's spot price is 10065 with a bid price of 10036.15 and an offer price of 10042.3. The offer quantity is 100 and the bid quantity is also 100. The open interest for Ultratech Cement is 1615100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Jan 2024, 11:35:30 AM IST

Ultratech Cement share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Ultratech Cement10061.7564.950.6510522.656605.45290468.99
Grasim Industries2076.95-5.05-0.242175.551528.0137302.66
Ambuja Cements535.75-4.95-0.92557.75315.3106380.94
Shree Cement27932.45320.951.1629249.121433.25100782.37
ACC2273.45-16.9-0.742415.751593.542692.49
23 Jan 2024, 11:10:42 AM IST

Ultratech Cement share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Ultratech Cement stock is 9979.1, while the high price is 10081.

23 Jan 2024, 11:06:35 AM IST

Ultratech Cement share price Live :Ultratech Cement trading at ₹10069.95, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹9996.8

The current stock price of Ultratech Cement is 10069.95, with a net change of 73.15, representing a percent change of 0.73.

Click here for Ultratech Cement Dividend

23 Jan 2024, 10:52:17 AM IST

Top active options for Ultratech Cement

Top active call options for Ultratech Cement at 23 Jan 10:52 were at strike price of 10500.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 10100.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 13.4 (-25.56%) & 59.25 (-14.19%) respectively.

Top active put options for Ultratech Cement at 23 Jan 10:52 were at strike price of 9900.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 10000.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 16.1 (-52.86%) & 44.75 (-45.59%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Jan 2024, 10:37:40 AM IST

23 Jan 2024, 10:37:21 AM IST

Ultratech Cement share price Today :Ultratech Cement trading at ₹10060.95, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹9996.8

The current stock price of Ultratech Cement is 10060.95. The stock has experienced a 0.64% increase in value, equivalent to a net change of 64.15.

23 Jan 2024, 10:26:49 AM IST

23 Jan 2024, 10:11:03 AM IST

23 Jan 2024, 10:08:48 AM IST

Ultratech Cement Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:57:08 AM IST

Ultratech Cement share price NSE Live :Ultratech Cement trading at ₹10049.9, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹9996.8

The current stock price of Ultratech Cement is 10049.9, with a percent change of 0.53 and a net change of 53.1.

23 Jan 2024, 09:33:55 AM IST

Ultratech Cement share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.43%
3 Months8.19%
6 Months23.13%
YTD-4.81%
1 Year39.29%
23 Jan 2024, 09:13:08 AM IST

Ultratech Cement share price Live :Ultratech Cement closed at ₹9996.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Ultratech Cement had a trading volume of 10 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 9996.8.

