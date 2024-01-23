Ultratech Cement share price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement shares soar in today's trading

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today : On the last day, Ultratech Cement opened at a price of ₹10,000 and closed at ₹9,996.8. The stock's high and low for the day were both ₹10,000. The market capitalization of Ultratech Cement is ₹288,162.06 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low are ₹10,522.65 and ₹6,605.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 10 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Ultratech Cement January futures opened at 10031.2 as against previous close of 10010.55 Ultratech Cement's spot price is 10065 with a bid price of 10036.15 and an offer price of 10042.3. The offer quantity is 100 and the bid quantity is also 100. The open interest for Ultratech Cement is 1615100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Ultratech Cement share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Ultratech Cement 10061.75 64.95 0.65 10522.65 6605.45 290468.99 Grasim Industries 2076.95 -5.05 -0.24 2175.55 1528.0 137302.66 Ambuja Cements 535.75 -4.95 -0.92 557.75 315.3 106380.94 Shree Cement 27932.45 320.95 1.16 29249.1 21433.25 100782.37 ACC 2273.45 -16.9 -0.74 2415.75 1593.5 42692.49

Ultratech Cement share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Ultratech Cement stock is ₹9979.1, while the high price is ₹10081.

Top active options for Ultratech Cement Top active call options for Ultratech Cement at 23 Jan 10:52 were at strike price of ₹10500.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹10100.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹13.4 (-25.56%) & ₹59.25 (-14.19%) respectively. Top active put options for Ultratech Cement at 23 Jan 10:52 were at strike price of ₹9900.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹10000.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹16.1 (-52.86%) & ₹44.75 (-45.59%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Ultratech Cement January futures opened at 10031.2 as against previous close of 10010.55 Ultratech Cement, stock name UTCEM, is currently trading at a spot price of 10054. The bid price is 10035.0 and the offer price is 10038.2. There are 300 shares available for bidding and 100 shares available for offering. The open interest for Ultratech Cement is 1620700.

Ultratech Cement share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.43% 3 Months 8.19% 6 Months 23.13% YTD -4.81% 1 Year 39.29%

Ultratech Cement share price Live :Ultratech Cement closed at ₹9996.8 on last trading day On the last day, Ultratech Cement had a trading volume of 10 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹9996.8.