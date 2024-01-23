Ultratech Cement share price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement shares soar in today's trading

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today : On the last day, Ultratech Cement opened at a price of ₹10,000 and closed at ₹9,996.8. The stock's high and low for the day were both ₹10,000. The market capitalization of Ultratech Cement is ₹288,162.06 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low are ₹10,522.65 and ₹6,605.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 10 shares.
Ultratech Cement's spot price is 10065 with a bid price of 10036.15 and an offer price of 10042.3. The offer quantity is 100 and the bid quantity is also 100. The open interest for Ultratech Cement is 1615100.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current day's low price of Ultratech Cement stock is ₹9979.1, while the high price is ₹10081.
Top active call options for Ultratech Cement at 23 Jan 10:52 were at strike price of ₹10500.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹10100.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹13.4 (-25.56%) & ₹59.25 (-14.19%) respectively.
Top active put options for Ultratech Cement at 23 Jan 10:52 were at strike price of ₹9900.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹10000.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹16.1 (-52.86%) & ₹44.75 (-45.59%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Ultratech Cement
|10060.95
|64.15
|0.64
|10522.65
|6605.45
|290445.89
|Grasim Industries
|2070.75
|-11.25
|-0.54
|2175.55
|1528.0
|136892.79
|Ambuja Cements
|535.25
|-5.45
|-1.01
|557.75
|315.3
|106281.66
|Shree Cement
|27912.9
|301.4
|1.09
|29249.1
|21433.25
|100711.84
|ACC
|2268.5
|-21.85
|-0.95
|2415.75
|1593.5
|42599.54
The current stock price of Ultratech Cement is ₹10060.95. The stock has experienced a 0.64% increase in value, equivalent to a net change of ₹64.15.
Ultratech Cement, stock name UTCEM, is currently trading at a spot price of 10054. The bid price is 10035.0 and the offer price is 10038.2. There are 300 shares available for bidding and 100 shares available for offering. The open interest for Ultratech Cement is 1620700.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.43%
|3 Months
|8.19%
|6 Months
|23.13%
|YTD
|-4.81%
|1 Year
|39.29%
On the last day, Ultratech Cement had a trading volume of 10 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹9996.8.
