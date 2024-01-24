Hello User
Ultratech Cement share price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ultratech Cement stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -1.36 %. The stock closed at 9996.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9861 per share. Investors should monitor Ultratech Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultratech Cement Stock Price Today

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today : Ultratech Cement's stock opened at 10000 and closed at 9996.8 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 10081 and a low of 9819.9 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 284156.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 10522.65 and the 52-week low is 6605.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4516 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price Today :Ultratech Cement trading at ₹9861, down -1.36% from yesterday's ₹9996.8

The current data for Ultratech Cement stock shows that the price is 9861 with a percent change of -1.36. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.36% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -135.8, indicating a decrease of 135.8 in the stock price.

24 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price Live :Ultratech Cement closed at ₹9996.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Ultratech Cement recorded a total volume of 4,516 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the company's stock stood at 9,996.8.

