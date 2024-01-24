Ultratech Cement share price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today : Ultratech Cement's stock opened at ₹10000 and closed at ₹9996.8 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹10081 and a low of ₹9819.9 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹284156.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹10522.65 and the 52-week low is ₹6605.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4516 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
The current data for Ultratech Cement stock shows that the price is ₹9861 with a percent change of -1.36. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.36% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -135.8, indicating a decrease of ₹135.8 in the stock price.
