Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Ultratech Cement share price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ultratech Cement stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 0.16 %. The stock closed at 9993.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10009.4 per share. Investors should monitor Ultratech Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultratech Cement Stock Price Today

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Ultratech Cement opened at 9949.85 and closed at 9833.7. The highest price reached during the day was 10029, while the lowest price was 9749.65. The market capitalization of Ultratech Cement is 287,974.75 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 10522.65 and 6605.45 respectively. The BSE volume for Ultratech Cement was 5159 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.38%
3 Months9.06%
6 Months19.61%
YTD-4.88%
1 Year46.71%
25 Jan 2024, 09:23 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price Today :Ultratech Cement trading at ₹10009.4, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹9993.5

The current price of Ultratech Cement stock is 10009.4. It has experienced a percent change of 0.16, which indicates a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 15.9, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

25 Jan 2024, 08:26 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price Live :Ultratech Cement closed at ₹9833.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Ultratech Cement had a volume of 5159 shares and a closing price of 9833.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.