Ultratech Cement share price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement Surges in Trading Today

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Ultratech Cement opened at ₹9949.85 and closed at ₹9833.7. The highest price reached during the day was ₹10029, while the lowest price was ₹9749.65. The market capitalization of Ultratech Cement is ₹287,974.75 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹10522.65 and ₹6605.45 respectively. The BSE volume for Ultratech Cement was 5159 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.38%
|3 Months
|9.06%
|6 Months
|19.61%
|YTD
|-4.88%
|1 Year
|46.71%
The current price of Ultratech Cement stock is ₹10009.4. It has experienced a percent change of 0.16, which indicates a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 15.9, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
