Ultratech Cement share price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement stocks plummet on bearish trading day

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Ultratech Cement was ₹9989.8 and the close price was ₹9993.5. The stock reached a high of ₹10047.9 and a low of ₹9883.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹287,702.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹10522.65 and the 52-week low is ₹6605.45. The BSE volume for the day was 4067 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.78%
|3 Months
|8.52%
|6 Months
|20.28%
|YTD
|-5.08%
|1 Year
|48.68%
The current data of Ultratech Cement stock shows that the stock price is ₹9984.05. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.09. The net change in the stock price is -9.45.
On the last day of trading, Ultratech Cement recorded a volume of 4067 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹9993.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!