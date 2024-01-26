Hello User
Ultratech Cement share price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement stocks plummet on bearish trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ultratech Cement stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -0.09 %. The stock closed at 9993.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9984.05 per share. Investors should monitor Ultratech Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultratech Cement Stock Price Today

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Ultratech Cement was 9989.8 and the close price was 9993.5. The stock reached a high of 10047.9 and a low of 9883.65. The market capitalization of the company is 287,702.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 10522.65 and the 52-week low is 6605.45. The BSE volume for the day was 4067 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.78%
3 Months8.52%
6 Months20.28%
YTD-5.08%
1 Year48.68%
26 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price Today :Ultratech Cement trading at ₹9984.05, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹9993.5

The current data of Ultratech Cement stock shows that the stock price is 9984.05. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.09. The net change in the stock price is -9.45.

26 Jan 2024, 08:22 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price Live :Ultratech Cement closed at ₹9993.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Ultratech Cement recorded a volume of 4067 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 9993.5.

