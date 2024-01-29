Hello User
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Ultratech Cement stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2024, by -0.09 %. The stock closed at 9993.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9984.05 per share. Investors should monitor Ultratech Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultratech Cement Stock Price Today

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today : On the last day, Ultratech Cement opened at 9989.8 and closed at 9993.5. The stock had a high of 10047.9 and a low of 9883.65. The market capitalization of the company is 287,702.44 crore. The 52-week high for Ultratech Cement is 10522.65 and the 52-week low is 6605.45. The trading volume on the BSE was 4067 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price NSE Live :Ultratech Cement closed at ₹9993.5 on last trading day

