Ultratech Cement share price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement sees gains in trading today

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today : On the last day, Ultratech Cement opened at ₹9960.05 and closed at ₹9984.05. The high for the day was ₹10297.65 and the low was ₹9960.05. The market capitalization is ₹296098.04 crore. The 52-week high is ₹10522.65 and the 52-week low is ₹6605.45. The BSE volume for the day was 13466 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ultratech Cement is currently trading at a spot price of 10203 with a bid price of 10270.4 and an offer price of 10276.2. The bid quantity and offer quantity stand at 100 each. The stock has an open interest of 1728800.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Ultratech Cement stock shows that the price is ₹10,275.4, with a percent change of 2.92 and a net change of 291.35. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.92% and the net change in price is ₹291.35.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.79%
|3 Months
|8.98%
|6 Months
|23.51%
|YTD
|-2.18%
|1 Year
|52.99%
On the last day of trading for Ultratech Cement on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were a total of 13,466 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹9,984.05.
