Ultratech Cement share price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ultratech Cement stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 2.92 %. The stock closed at 9984.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10275.4 per share. Investors should monitor Ultratech Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultratech Cement Stock Price Today

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today : On the last day, Ultratech Cement opened at 9960.05 and closed at 9984.05. The high for the day was 10297.65 and the low was 9960.05. The market capitalization is 296098.04 crore. The 52-week high is 10522.65 and the 52-week low is 6605.45. The BSE volume for the day was 13466 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:13 AM IST Ultratech Cement January futures opened at 10335.0 as against previous close of 10320.2

Ultratech Cement is currently trading at a spot price of 10203 with a bid price of 10270.4 and an offer price of 10276.2. The bid quantity and offer quantity stand at 100 each. The stock has an open interest of 1728800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Jan 2024, 10:01 AM IST Ultratech Cement Live Updates

The current data for Ultratech Cement stock shows that the price is 10,275.4, with a percent change of 2.92 and a net change of 291.35. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.92% and the net change in price is 291.35.

30 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.79%
3 Months8.98%
6 Months23.51%
YTD-2.18%
1 Year52.99%
The current stock price of Ultratech Cement is 10275.4, with a percent change of 2.92 and a net change of 291.35. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.92% and the actual price change is 291.35.

30 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price Live :Ultratech Cement closed at ₹9984.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ultratech Cement on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were a total of 13,466 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 9,984.05.

