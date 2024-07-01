Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live blog for 01 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement stock price went down today, 01 Jul 2024, by -0.46 %. The stock closed at 11714.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 11660.75 per share. Investors should monitor Ultratech Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement opened at 11779.85 and closed at 11714.8 on the last day. The high for the day was 11779.85, and the low was 11483.35. The market cap was 336044.76 cr. The 52-week high was at 11875.95, and the low was at 7940.55. The BSE volume was 46723 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jul 2024, 08:46 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ultratech Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 111802.98Support 111493.83
Resistance 211945.57Support 211327.27
Resistance 312112.13Support 311184.68
01 Jul 2024, 08:34 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 11362.5, 2.56% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 7200.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 13300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15161616
    Buy12111112
    Hold4444
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell1111
01 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement volume yesterday was 731 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 656 k

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.45% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 684 k & BSE volume was 46 k.

01 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement closed at ₹11714.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 11779.85 & 11483.35 yesterday to end at 11714.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.