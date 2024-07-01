Ultratech Cement Share Price Live blog for 01 Jul 2024

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement opened at ₹11779.85 and closed at ₹11714.8 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹11779.85, and the low was ₹11483.35. The market cap was ₹336044.76 cr. The 52-week high was at ₹11875.95, and the low was at ₹7940.55. The BSE volume was 46723 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ultratech Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|11802.98
|Support 1
|11493.83
|Resistance 2
|11945.57
|Support 2
|11327.27
|Resistance 3
|12112.13
|Support 3
|11184.68
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹11362.5, 2.56% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹7200.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹13300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|16
|16
|16
|Buy
|12
|11
|11
|12
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.45% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 684 k & BSE volume was 46 k.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹11779.85 & ₹11483.35 yesterday to end at ₹11714.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend