Ultratech Cement Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Ultratech Cement opened at ₹11739.7 and closed at ₹11661.3. The high for the day was ₹12026.95 and the low was ₹11672. The market capitalization stands at ₹343152.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹11875.95 and the low is ₹7940.55. The BSE volume for the day was 7256 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The share price of Ultratech Cement has decreased by -0.63% and is currently trading at ₹11832.85. Over the past year, Ultratech Cement shares have gained 43.52% to reach ₹11832.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.94% to 24141.95 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.37%
|3 Months
|11.37%
|6 Months
|13.77%
|YTD
|13.34%
|1 Year
|43.52%
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ultratech Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|12067.37
|Support 1
|11703.67
|Resistance 2
|12231.33
|Support 2
|11503.93
|Resistance 3
|12431.07
|Support 3
|11339.97
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹11362.5, 4.58% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹7200.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹13300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|16
|16
|16
|Buy
|13
|11
|11
|12
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 520 k & BSE volume was 7 k.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹12026.95 & ₹11672 yesterday to end at ₹11661.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend