Active Stocks
Thu May 02 2024 15:46:32
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,575.80 -2.95%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.35 1.45%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 313.45 3.91%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 369.35 1.72%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,027.95 1.99%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Ultratech Cement share price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement closed today at 9976.95, up 0.1% from yesterday's 9966.75
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Ultratech Cement share price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement closed today at ₹9976.95, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹9966.75

29 min read . Updated: 02 May 2024, 06:07 PM IST
Livemint

Ultratech Cement stock price went up today, 02 May 2024, by 0.1 %. The stock closed at 9966.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9976.95 per share. Investors should monitor Ultratech Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultratech Cement Stock Price TodayPremium
Ultratech Cement Stock Price Today

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today : Ultratech Cement's last day saw an open price of 10200 and a close price of 9962.25. The high for the day was 10200 and the low was 9916. The market capitalization stood at 287226.3 cr. The 52-week high was 10522.65 and the 52-week low was 7436.75. The BSE volume for the day was 17004 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 May 2024, 06:07:26 PM IST

Ultratech Cement share price live: Stock Peers

The share price of Ultratech Cement has increased by 0.1% today, reaching 9976.95, in line with the upward trend of its peers like Grasim Industries and Ambuja Cements. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are also up by 0.19% and 0.17% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Grasim Industries2436.025.21.052434.01661.26161038.67
Ambuja Cements625.45.70.92649.0376.0124182.25
02 May 2024, 05:34:41 PM IST

Ultratech Cement share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for Ultratech Cement stock is 10040 and the low is 9953.25.

02 May 2024, 03:48:33 PM IST

Ultratech Cement share price update :Ultratech Cement closed today at ₹9976.95, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹9966.75

Ultratech Cement share price closed the day at 9976.95 - a 0.1% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 10038.47 , 10090.98 , 10136.97. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 9939.97 , 9893.98 , 9841.47.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

02 May 2024, 03:34:54 PM IST

Ultratech Cement Live Updates

02 May 2024, 03:11:39 PM IST

Ultratech Cement share price NSE Live :Ultratech Cement trading at ₹9980, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹9966.75

Ultratech Cement share price is at 9980 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 9862.13 and 10130.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 9862.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 10130.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 02:59:29 PM IST

Ultratech Cement share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days9704.28
10 Days9635.07
20 Days9739.08
50 Days9777.01
100 Days9841.95
300 Days9105.67
02 May 2024, 02:57:44 PM IST

Ultratech Cement Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ultratech Cement share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

02 May 2024, 02:33:03 PM IST

Ultratech Cement share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Ultratech Cement touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 02:14:26 PM IST

Ultratech Cement share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 11041.0, 10.44% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 7000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 12000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171614
    Buy11121212
    Hold4447
    Sell2111
    Strong Sell1111
02 May 2024, 02:02:23 PM IST

Ultratech Cement share price Today :Ultratech Cement trading at ₹9996.3, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹9966.75

Ultratech Cement share price is at 9996.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 9862.13 and 10130.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 9862.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 10130.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 01:34:06 PM IST

Ultratech Cement share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Ultratech Cement touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 01:14:11 PM IST

Ultratech Cement share price update : Futures trading higher by 0.38%; Futures open interest decreased by -2.53%

An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Ultratech Cement indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening. This could potentially lead to the stock reaching a peak or beginning a reversal in the near future.

02 May 2024, 01:04:36 PM IST

Ultratech Cement share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Ultratech Cement reached a low of 9953.25 and a high of 10040 on the current day.

02 May 2024, 12:37:55 PM IST

Ultratech Cement share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Ultratech Cement touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 12:25:00 PM IST

Ultratech Cement share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days9704.28
10 Days9635.07
20 Days9739.08
50 Days9777.01
100 Days9841.95
300 Days9105.67
02 May 2024, 12:24:23 PM IST

Ultratech Cement Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ultratech Cement share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

02 May 2024, 12:17:59 PM IST

Ultratech Cement share price NSE Live :Ultratech Cement trading at ₹9990, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹9966.75

Ultratech Cement share price is at 9990 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 9862.13 and 10130.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 9862.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 10130.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 11:36:30 AM IST

Ultratech Cement share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 10037.35 and 9967.9 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 9967.9 and selling near the hourly resistance at 10037.35.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 11:22:13 AM IST

Ultratech Cement share price Live :Ultratech Cement trading at ₹9975.9, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹9966.75

Ultratech Cement share price is at 9975.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 9862.13 and 10130.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 9862.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 10130.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 11:18:07 AM IST

Ultratech Cement share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Ultratech Cement's stock price has increased by 0.07% to reach 9974, following a similar trend to its industry peers like Grasim Industries and Ambuja Cements. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also seen gains of 0.35% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Grasim Industries2430.4519.650.822434.01661.26160671.77
Ambuja Cements623.03.30.53649.0376.0123705.7
02 May 2024, 11:14:16 AM IST

Ultratech Cement share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 11041.0, 10.76% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 7000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 12000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171614
    Buy11121212
    Hold4447
    Sell2111
    Strong Sell1111
02 May 2024, 10:47:13 AM IST

Ultratech Cement share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -72.15% lower than yesterday

The volume of Ultratech Cement traded until 10 AM is down by 72.15% compared to yesterday, with the price at 9977.35, a decrease of 0.11%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

02 May 2024, 10:39:01 AM IST

Ultratech Cement share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Ultratech Cement touched a high of 10040.0 & a low of 9970.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 110037.35Support 19967.9
Resistance 210073.4Support 29934.5
Resistance 310106.8Support 39898.45
02 May 2024, 10:13:19 AM IST

Ultratech Cement Live Updates

02 May 2024, 09:52:19 AM IST

Ultratech Cement share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Ultratech Cement's stock price rose by 0.33% to reach 9999.7, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. While Ambuja Cements are declining, Grasim Industries, another competitor, are seeing an increase in their stock prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.14% and 0.11% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Grasim Industries2441.230.41.262434.01661.26161382.43
Ambuja Cements616.6-3.1-0.5649.0376.0122434.88
02 May 2024, 09:41:49 AM IST

Ultratech Cement share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.36%; Futures open interest increased by 0.13%

An increase in futures price and open interest in Ultratech Cement indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting that traders may consider holding onto their long positions.

02 May 2024, 09:35:28 AM IST

Ultratech Cement share price Today :Ultratech Cement trading at ₹9980.5, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹9966.75

Ultratech Cement share price is at 9980.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 9862.13 and 10130.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 9862.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 10130.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 09:18:37 AM IST

Ultratech Cement share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Ultratech Cement has increased by 0.24% and is currently trading at 9990.80. Over the past year, Ultratech Cement's shares have surged by 31.97% to 9990.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.56% to 22604.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.6%
3 Months-4.41%
6 Months18.4%
YTD-5.06%
1 Year31.97%
02 May 2024, 08:45:35 AM IST

Ultratech Cement share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Ultratech Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 110130.78Support 19862.13
Resistance 210289.72Support 29752.42
Resistance 310399.43Support 39593.48
02 May 2024, 08:31:09 AM IST

Ultratech Cement share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 11041.0, 10.78% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 7000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 12000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171614
    Buy11121212
    Hold4447
    Sell2111
    Strong Sell1111
02 May 2024, 08:17:42 AM IST

Ultratech Cement share price Today : Ultratech Cement volume yesterday was 794 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 412 k

The trading volume yesterday was 92.74% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 777 k & BSE volume was 17 k.

02 May 2024, 08:00:51 AM IST

Ultratech Cement share price Live :Ultratech Cement closed at ₹9962.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 10200 & 9916 yesterday to end at 9962.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue