Ultratech Cement share price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement closed today at 9976.95, up 0.1% from yesterday's 9966.75

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today : Ultratech Cement's last day saw an open price of ₹10200 and a close price of ₹9962.25. The high for the day was ₹10200 and the low was ₹9916. The market capitalization stood at 287226.3 cr. The 52-week high was ₹10522.65 and the 52-week low was ₹7436.75. The BSE volume for the day was 17004 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The share price of Ultratech Cement has increased by 0.1% today, reaching ₹9976.95, in line with the upward trend of its peers like Grasim Industries and Ambuja Cements. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are also up by 0.19% and 0.17% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Grasim Industries
|2436.0
|25.2
|1.05
|2434.0
|1661.26
|161038.67
|Ambuja Cements
|625.4
|5.7
|0.92
|649.0
|376.0
|124182.25
The current day's high for Ultratech Cement stock is ₹10040 and the low is ₹9953.25.
Ultratech Cement share price closed the day at ₹9976.95 - a 0.1% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 10038.47 , 10090.98 , 10136.97. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 9939.97 , 9893.98 , 9841.47.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Ultratech Cement share price is at ₹9980 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹9862.13 and ₹10130.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹9862.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 10130.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|9704.28
|10 Days
|9635.07
|20 Days
|9739.08
|50 Days
|9777.01
|100 Days
|9841.95
|300 Days
|9105.67
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ultratech Cement share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹11041.0, 10.44% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹7000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹12000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|16
|14
|Buy
|11
|12
|12
|12
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|7
|Sell
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ultratech Cement share price is at ₹9996.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹9862.13 and ₹10130.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹9862.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 10130.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Ultratech Cement indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening. This could potentially lead to the stock reaching a peak or beginning a reversal in the near future.
The stock price of Ultratech Cement reached a low of ₹9953.25 and a high of ₹10040 on the current day.
Ultratech Cement share price is at ₹9990 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹9862.13 and ₹10130.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹9862.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 10130.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The stock price has been moving between 10037.35 and 9967.9 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 9967.9 and selling near the hourly resistance at 10037.35.
Ultratech Cement share price is at ₹9975.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹9862.13 and ₹10130.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹9862.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 10130.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Today, Ultratech Cement's stock price has increased by 0.07% to reach ₹9974, following a similar trend to its industry peers like Grasim Industries and Ambuja Cements. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also seen gains of 0.35% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Grasim Industries
|2430.45
|19.65
|0.82
|2434.0
|1661.26
|160671.77
|Ambuja Cements
|623.0
|3.3
|0.53
|649.0
|376.0
|123705.7
The volume of Ultratech Cement traded until 10 AM is down by 72.15% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹9977.35, a decrease of 0.11%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Ultratech Cement touched a high of 10040.0 & a low of 9970.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|10037.35
|Support 1
|9967.9
|Resistance 2
|10073.4
|Support 2
|9934.5
|Resistance 3
|10106.8
|Support 3
|9898.45
Today, Ultratech Cement's stock price rose by 0.33% to reach ₹9999.7, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. While Ambuja Cements are declining, Grasim Industries, another competitor, are seeing an increase in their stock prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.14% and 0.11% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Grasim Industries
|2441.2
|30.4
|1.26
|2434.0
|1661.26
|161382.43
|Ambuja Cements
|616.6
|-3.1
|-0.5
|649.0
|376.0
|122434.88
An increase in futures price and open interest in Ultratech Cement indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting that traders may consider holding onto their long positions.
Ultratech Cement share price is at ₹9980.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹9862.13 and ₹10130.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹9862.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 10130.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Ultratech Cement has increased by 0.24% and is currently trading at ₹9990.80. Over the past year, Ultratech Cement's shares have surged by 31.97% to ₹9990.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.56% to 22604.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.6%
|3 Months
|-4.41%
|6 Months
|18.4%
|YTD
|-5.06%
|1 Year
|31.97%
The key support and resistance levels for Ultratech Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|10130.78
|Support 1
|9862.13
|Resistance 2
|10289.72
|Support 2
|9752.42
|Resistance 3
|10399.43
|Support 3
|9593.48
The trading volume yesterday was 92.74% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 777 k & BSE volume was 17 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹10200 & ₹9916 yesterday to end at ₹9962.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
