Ultratech Cement share price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement stock on the rise: Positive trading day ahead

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today : On the last day, Ultratech Cement opened at ₹9911.85, reached a high of ₹10080 and a low of ₹9846.3, closing at ₹9956.2. The market capitalization was ₹289329.04 cr, with a 52-week high of ₹10522.65 and a low of ₹7308.4. The BSE volume for the day was 9610 shares traded.
The current price of Ultratech Cement stock is ₹10185 with a percent change of 1.45, representing a net change of 145.1.
The Ultratech Cement stock's low price today was ₹10116.95, while the high price reached ₹10272.95.
Ultratech Cement is currently trading at a spot price of 10166.95. The bid price is 10207.0 with a bid quantity of 100, while the offer price is 10210.0 with an offer quantity of 200. The open interest stands at 2050300. Ultratech Cement continues to show strong demand and trading activity in the market.
The current price of Ultratech Cement stock is ₹10142.65 with a percent change of 1.02, resulting in a net change of 102.75. This indicates a moderate increase in the stock price, reflecting positive market performance for Ultratech Cement.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.68%
|3 Months
|-4.31%
|6 Months
|20.87%
|YTD
|-4.43%
|1 Year
|31.38%
Ultratech Cement stock is currently priced at ₹10039.9 with a net change of 83.7 and a percent change of 0.84. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day, Ultratech Cement had a trading volume of 9610 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of ₹9956.2.
