Ultratech Cement share price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement stock on the rise: Positive trading day ahead

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ultratech Cement stock price went up today, 03 Apr 2024, by 1.45 %. The stock closed at 10039.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10185 per share. Investors should monitor Ultratech Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultratech Cement Stock Price Today

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today : On the last day, Ultratech Cement opened at 9911.85, reached a high of 10080 and a low of 9846.3, closing at 9956.2. The market capitalization was 289329.04 cr, with a 52-week high of 10522.65 and a low of 7308.4. The BSE volume for the day was 9610 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Apr 2024, 10:21 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price NSE Live :Ultratech Cement trading at ₹10185, up 1.45% from yesterday's ₹10039.9

The current price of Ultratech Cement stock is 10185 with a percent change of 1.45, representing a net change of 145.1.

03 Apr 2024, 10:12 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price live: Today's Price range

The Ultratech Cement stock's low price today was 10116.95, while the high price reached 10272.95.

03 Apr 2024, 10:00 AM IST Ultratech Cement April futures opened at 10211.1 as against previous close of 10109.9

Ultratech Cement is currently trading at a spot price of 10166.95. The bid price is 10207.0 with a bid quantity of 100, while the offer price is 10210.0 with an offer quantity of 200. The open interest stands at 2050300. Ultratech Cement continues to show strong demand and trading activity in the market.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

03 Apr 2024, 09:53 AM IST Ultratech Cement Live Updates

03 Apr 2024, 09:40 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price update :Ultratech Cement trading at ₹10142.65, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹10039.9

The current price of Ultratech Cement stock is 10142.65 with a percent change of 1.02, resulting in a net change of 102.75. This indicates a moderate increase in the stock price, reflecting positive market performance for Ultratech Cement.

03 Apr 2024, 09:31 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.68%
3 Months-4.31%
6 Months20.87%
YTD-4.43%
1 Year31.38%
03 Apr 2024, 09:03 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price Today :Ultratech Cement trading at ₹10039.9, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹9956.2

Ultratech Cement stock is currently priced at 10039.9 with a net change of 83.7 and a percent change of 0.84. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price Live :Ultratech Cement closed at ₹9956.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Ultratech Cement had a trading volume of 9610 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of 9956.2.

