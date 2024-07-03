Ultratech Cement Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Ultratech Cement opened at ₹11987.55 and closed at ₹11907.4. The stock reached a high of ₹12078.15 and a low of ₹11814.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹341356.0 cr. The 52-week high was ₹12026.95 and the low was ₹7940.55. The BSE volume for the day was 10058 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 422 k & BSE volume was 10 k.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹12078.15 & ₹11814.8 yesterday to end at ₹11907.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend