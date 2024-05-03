Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Ultratech Cement share price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement closed today at ₹9786.1, down -1.96% from yesterday's ₹9981.25

41 min read . Updated: 03 May 2024, 06:00 PM IST
Livemint

Ultratech Cement stock price went down today, 03 May 2024, by -1.96 %. The stock closed at 9981.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9786.1 per share. Investors should monitor Ultratech Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultratech Cement Stock Price TodayPremium
Ultratech Cement Stock Price Today

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today : Ultratech Cement's last day saw an open price of 10029.05 and a close price of 9966.75. The high for the day was 10040 and the low was 9953.25. The market capitalization stood at 287520.25 crore. The 52-week high was at 10522.65 and the low was at 7436.75. The BSE volume for the day was 2823 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 May 2024, 06:00:48 PM IST

Ultratech Cement share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Ultratech Cement's stock price dropped by 1.96% to reach 9786.1, while its competitors are experiencing a mixed performance. Ambuja Cements is declining, whereas Grasim Industries, Shree Cement, and ACC are all showing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.76% and 0.98% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Ultratech Cement9786.1-195.15-1.9610522.657436.75282023.58
Grasim Industries2479.9545.651.882452.451661.26163944.11
Ambuja Cements622.25-3.15-0.5649.0376.0136750.39
Shree Cement25712.6910.153.6730710.1522601.392772.99
ACC2530.02.10.082759.951704.4547510.18
03 May 2024, 05:35:14 PM IST

Ultratech Cement share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Ultratech Cement reached a low of 9776.8 and a high of 10025 on the current day.

03 May 2024, 04:36:35 PM IST

Ultratech Cement share price Today : Futures trading lower by -1.74%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.17%

A decrease in futures price and open interest in Ultratech Cement indicates that the current bearish trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a bottoming out or a reversal in the near future.

03 May 2024, 03:51:52 PM IST

Ultratech Cement share price Live :Ultratech Cement closed today at ₹9786.1, down -1.96% from yesterday's ₹9981.25

Ultratech Cement share price closed the day at 9786.1 - a 1.96% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 9977.18 , 10128.92 , 10227.83. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 9726.53 , 9627.62 , 9475.88.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

03 May 2024, 03:47:50 PM IST

Ultratech Cement share price update : Volume traded till 3 PM is 442.75% higher than yesterday

The volume of Ultratech Cement traded by 3 PM is 442.75% higher compared to yesterday. The price is currently trading at 9786.1, showing a decrease of -1.96%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, in analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 03:33:52 PM IST

Ultratech Cement Live Updates

03 May 2024, 03:16:00 PM IST

Ultratech Cement share price NSE Live :Ultratech Cement trading at ₹9824, down -1.58% from yesterday's ₹9981.25

Ultratech Cement share price is at 9824 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 9841.47. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

03 May 2024, 02:59:28 PM IST

Ultratech Cement share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days9704.28
10 Days9635.07
20 Days9739.08
50 Days9777.01
100 Days9841.95
300 Days9109.21
03 May 2024, 02:55:01 PM IST

Ultratech Cement Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ultratech Cement share is Bullish and long term trend is Neutral

03 May 2024, 02:50:51 PM IST

Ultratech Cement share price update : Volume traded till 2 PM is 1008.10% higher than yesterday

The volume of Ultratech Cement traded by 2 PM today is 1008.10% higher than yesterday, with the price at 9812.75, up by -1.69%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 02:33:06 PM IST

Ultratech Cement share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Ultratech Cement reached a peak of 9865.1 and a trough of 9776.8 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 9838.77 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 9819.33 and 9785.27.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 19863.87Support 19775.57
Resistance 29908.63Support 29732.03
Resistance 39952.17Support 39687.27
03 May 2024, 02:11:40 PM IST

Ultratech Cement share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 11041.0, 12.62% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 7000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 12000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171614
    Buy11121212
    Hold4447
    Sell2111
    Strong Sell1111
03 May 2024, 02:08:12 PM IST

Ultratech Cement share price Live :Ultratech Cement trading at ₹9813.15, down -1.68% from yesterday's ₹9981.25

Ultratech Cement share price is at 9813.15 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 9841.47. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

03 May 2024, 01:45:05 PM IST

Ultratech Cement share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is 990.17% higher than yesterday

The volume of Ultratech Cement traded until 1 PM is 990.17% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at 9847.35, showing a decrease of -1.34%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 01:38:28 PM IST

Ultratech Cement share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Ultratech Cement reached a high of 9906.9 and a low of 9853.4 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistances at 9881.87 and 9867.43, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders may consider exiting current long positions, while new investors can assess potential for a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 19892.27Support 19838.77
Resistance 29926.33Support 29819.33
Resistance 39945.77Support 39785.27
03 May 2024, 01:11:17 PM IST

Ultratech Cement share price Today : Futures trading lower by -1.22%; Futures open interest increased by 1.37%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Ultratech Cement indicate a potential decline in price in the near future, suggesting that traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

03 May 2024, 01:04:30 PM IST

Ultratech Cement share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Ultratech Cement stock traded at a low of 9864.95 and reached a high of 10025.

03 May 2024, 12:52:22 PM IST

Ultratech Cement share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 947.42% higher than yesterday

The volume of Ultratech Cement traded until 12 AM has increased by 947.42% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at 9887.7, showing a decrease of -0.94%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could suggest a potential further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 12:35:06 PM IST

Ultratech Cement share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 9957.62 and 9898.87 in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 9898.87 and selling near the hourly resistance at 9957.62.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 19918.87Support 19881.87
Resistance 29941.43Support 29867.43
Resistance 39955.87Support 39844.87
03 May 2024, 12:25:27 PM IST

Ultratech Cement Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ultratech Cement share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 May 2024, 12:22:49 PM IST

Ultratech Cement share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days9704.28
10 Days9635.07
20 Days9739.08
50 Days9777.01
100 Days9841.95
300 Days9109.21
03 May 2024, 12:15:49 PM IST

Ultratech Cement share price update :Ultratech Cement trading at ₹9913.25, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹9981.25

The current market price of Ultratech Cement has broken the first support of 9939.97 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 9893.98. If the stock price breaks the second support of 9893.98 then there can be further negative price movement.

03 May 2024, 11:48:38 AM IST

Ultratech Cement share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 327.54% higher than yesterday

The volume of Ultratech Cement traded by 11 AM is 327.54% higher than yesterday, with the price at 9920, showing a decrease of -0.61%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 11:39:24 AM IST

Ultratech Cement share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Ultratech Cement reached a peak of 9967.7 and a trough of 9908.95 in the recent trading session. In the previous hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 9917.37 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring additional support levels at 9877.33 and 9823.52.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 19957.62Support 19898.87
Resistance 29992.03Support 29874.53
Resistance 310016.37Support 39840.12
03 May 2024, 11:23:50 AM IST

Ultratech Cement share price Live :Ultratech Cement trading at ₹9915.95, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹9981.25

The current market price of Ultratech Cement has broken the first support of 9939.97 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 9893.98. If the stock price breaks the second support of 9893.98 then there can be further negative price movement.

03 May 2024, 11:13:43 AM IST

Ultratech Cement share price live: Stock Peers

The share price of Ultratech Cement is currently down by 0.59% at 9922.25, while its counterparts like Grasim Industries, Ambuja Cements, Shree Cement, and ACC are experiencing gains today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.18% and 0.36% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Ultratech Cement9922.25-59.0-0.5910522.657436.75285947.26
Grasim Industries2477.843.51.792452.451661.26163801.98
Ambuja Cements626.350.950.15649.0376.0137651.44
Shree Cement25655.2852.753.4430710.1522601.392565.89
ACC2533.15.20.212759.951704.4547568.39
03 May 2024, 11:01:09 AM IST

Ultratech Cement share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 11041.0, 11.28% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 7000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 12000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171614
    Buy11121212
    Hold4447
    Sell2111
    Strong Sell1111
03 May 2024, 10:46:31 AM IST

Ultratech Cement share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 43.25% higher than yesterday

The volume of Ultratech Cement traded by 10 AM is 43.25% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 9948.3, showing a decrease of -0.33%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 10:38:31 AM IST

Ultratech Cement share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Ultratech Cement touched a high of 10025.0 & a low of 9931.15 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 110011.22Support 19917.37
Resistance 210065.03Support 29877.33
Resistance 310105.07Support 39823.52
03 May 2024, 10:13:48 AM IST

Ultratech Cement Live Updates

03 May 2024, 09:50:13 AM IST

Ultratech Cement share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Ultratech Cement's stock price has increased by 0.09% to reach 9990.6, in line with the positive trend seen in its industry peers like Grasim Industries, Ambuja Cements, Shree Cement, and ACC. The overall market is also performing well, with benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex up by 0.56% and 0.51% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Ultratech Cement9990.69.350.0910522.657436.75287917.02
Grasim Industries2463.128.81.182452.451661.26162830.19
Ambuja Cements631.05.60.9649.0376.0138673.35
Shree Cement25625.0822.553.3230710.1522601.392456.92
ACC2553.325.41.02759.951704.4547947.72
03 May 2024, 09:42:28 AM IST

Ultratech Cement share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.14%; Futures open interest increased by 0.35%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Ultratech Cement may indicate a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to consider maintaining their short positions.

03 May 2024, 09:32:24 AM IST

Ultratech Cement share price Today :Ultratech Cement trading at ₹9985.3, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹9981.25

Ultratech Cement share price is at 9985.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 9939.97 and 10038.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 9939.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 10038.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 09:21:33 AM IST

Ultratech Cement share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Ultratech Cement has increased by 0.05% and is currently trading at 9986.30. Over the past year, Ultratech Cement shares have surged by 32.98% to 9986.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.80% to 22648.20 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.36%
3 Months-3.38%
6 Months18.02%
YTD-4.95%
1 Year32.99%
03 May 2024, 08:49:55 AM IST

Ultratech Cement share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Ultratech Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 110038.47Support 19939.97
Resistance 210090.98Support 29893.98
Resistance 310136.97Support 39841.47
03 May 2024, 08:35:29 AM IST

Ultratech Cement share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 11041.0, 10.67% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 7000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 12000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171614
    Buy11121212
    Hold4447
    Sell2111
    Strong Sell1111
03 May 2024, 08:18:13 AM IST

Ultratech Cement share price Today : Ultratech Cement volume yesterday was 321 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 408 k

The trading volume yesterday was 21.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 318 k & BSE volume was 2 k.

03 May 2024, 08:06:01 AM IST

Ultratech Cement share price Live :Ultratech Cement closed at ₹9966.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 10040 & 9953.25 yesterday to end at 9966.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

