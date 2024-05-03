Ultratech Cement share price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement closed today at ₹9786.1, down -1.96% from yesterday's ₹9981.25

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today : Ultratech Cement's last day saw an open price of ₹10029.05 and a close price of ₹9966.75. The high for the day was ₹10040 and the low was ₹9953.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹287520.25 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹10522.65 and the low was at ₹7436.75. The BSE volume for the day was 2823 shares.
Ultratech Cement share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Ultratech Cement's stock price dropped by 1.96% to reach ₹9786.1, while its competitors are experiencing a mixed performance. Ambuja Cements is declining, whereas Grasim Industries, Shree Cement, and ACC are all showing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.76% and 0.98% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Ultratech Cement
|9786.1
|-195.15
|-1.96
|10522.65
|7436.75
|282023.58
|Grasim Industries
|2479.95
|45.65
|1.88
|2452.45
|1661.26
|163944.11
|Ambuja Cements
|622.25
|-3.15
|-0.5
|649.0
|376.0
|136750.39
|Shree Cement
|25712.6
|910.15
|3.67
|30710.15
|22601.3
|92772.99
|ACC
|2530.0
|2.1
|0.08
|2759.95
|1704.45
|47510.18
Ultratech Cement share price live: Today's Price range
The stock price of Ultratech Cement reached a low of ₹9776.8 and a high of ₹10025 on the current day.
Ultratech Cement share price Today : Futures trading lower by -1.74%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.17%
A decrease in futures price and open interest in Ultratech Cement indicates that the current bearish trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a bottoming out or a reversal in the near future.
Ultratech Cement share price Live :Ultratech Cement closed today at ₹9786.1, down -1.96% from yesterday's ₹9981.25
Ultratech Cement share price closed the day at ₹9786.1 - a 1.96% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 9977.18 , 10128.92 , 10227.83. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 9726.53 , 9627.62 , 9475.88.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Ultratech Cement share price update : Volume traded till 3 PM is 442.75% higher than yesterday
The volume of Ultratech Cement traded by 3 PM is 442.75% higher compared to yesterday. The price is currently trading at ₹9786.1, showing a decrease of -1.96%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, in analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Ultratech Cement Live Updates
Ultratech Cement share price NSE Live :Ultratech Cement trading at ₹9824, down -1.58% from yesterday's ₹9981.25
Ultratech Cement share price is at ₹9824 and has crossed the key daily support price level of ₹9841.47. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.
Ultratech Cement share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|9704.28
|10 Days
|9635.07
|20 Days
|9739.08
|50 Days
|9777.01
|100 Days
|9841.95
|300 Days
|9109.21
Ultratech Cement share price update : Volume traded till 2 PM is 1008.10% higher than yesterday
The volume of Ultratech Cement traded by 2 PM today is 1008.10% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹9812.75, up by -1.69%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Ultratech Cement share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Ultratech Cement reached a peak of 9865.1 and a trough of 9776.8 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 9838.77 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 9819.33 and 9785.27.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|9863.87
|Support 1
|9775.57
|Resistance 2
|9908.63
|Support 2
|9732.03
|Resistance 3
|9952.17
|Support 3
|9687.27
Ultratech Cement share price Live :Ultratech Cement trading at ₹9813.15, down -1.68% from yesterday's ₹9981.25
Ultratech Cement share price is at ₹9813.15 and has crossed the key daily support price level of ₹9841.47. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.
Ultratech Cement share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is 990.17% higher than yesterday
The volume of Ultratech Cement traded until 1 PM is 990.17% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹9847.35, showing a decrease of -1.34%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Ultratech Cement share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Ultratech Cement reached a high of 9906.9 and a low of 9853.4 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistances at 9881.87 and 9867.43, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders may consider exiting current long positions, while new investors can assess potential for a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|9892.27
|Support 1
|9838.77
|Resistance 2
|9926.33
|Support 2
|9819.33
|Resistance 3
|9945.77
|Support 3
|9785.27
Ultratech Cement share price Today : Futures trading lower by -1.22%; Futures open interest increased by 1.37%
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Ultratech Cement indicate a potential decline in price in the near future, suggesting that traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Ultratech Cement share price live: Today's Price range
Today, Ultratech Cement stock traded at a low of ₹9864.95 and reached a high of ₹10025.
Ultratech Cement share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 947.42% higher than yesterday
The volume of Ultratech Cement traded until 12 AM has increased by 947.42% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at ₹9887.7, showing a decrease of -0.94%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could suggest a potential further decline in prices.
Ultratech Cement share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 9957.62 and 9898.87 in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 9898.87 and selling near the hourly resistance at 9957.62.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|9918.87
|Support 1
|9881.87
|Resistance 2
|9941.43
|Support 2
|9867.43
|Resistance 3
|9955.87
|Support 3
|9844.87
Ultratech Cement share price update :Ultratech Cement trading at ₹9913.25, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹9981.25
The current market price of Ultratech Cement has broken the first support of ₹9939.97 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹9893.98. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹9893.98 then there can be further negative price movement.
Ultratech Cement share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 327.54% higher than yesterday
The volume of Ultratech Cement traded by 11 AM is 327.54% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹9920, showing a decrease of -0.61%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Ultratech Cement share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
Ultratech Cement reached a peak of 9967.7 and a trough of 9908.95 in the recent trading session. In the previous hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 9917.37 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring additional support levels at 9877.33 and 9823.52.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|9957.62
|Support 1
|9898.87
|Resistance 2
|9992.03
|Support 2
|9874.53
|Resistance 3
|10016.37
|Support 3
|9840.12
Ultratech Cement share price Live :Ultratech Cement trading at ₹9915.95, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹9981.25
The current market price of Ultratech Cement has broken the first support of ₹9939.97 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹9893.98. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹9893.98 then there can be further negative price movement.
Ultratech Cement share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 43.25% higher than yesterday
The volume of Ultratech Cement traded by 10 AM is 43.25% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹9948.3, showing a decrease of -0.33%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Ultratech Cement share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Ultratech Cement touched a high of 10025.0 & a low of 9931.15 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|10011.22
|Support 1
|9917.37
|Resistance 2
|10065.03
|Support 2
|9877.33
|Resistance 3
|10105.07
|Support 3
|9823.52
Ultratech Cement Live Updates
Ultratech Cement share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.14%; Futures open interest increased by 0.35%
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Ultratech Cement may indicate a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to consider maintaining their short positions.
Ultratech Cement share price Today :Ultratech Cement trading at ₹9985.3, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹9981.25
Ultratech Cement share price is at ₹9985.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹9939.97 and ₹10038.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹9939.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 10038.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ultratech Cement share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Ultratech Cement has increased by 0.05% and is currently trading at ₹9986.30. Over the past year, Ultratech Cement shares have surged by 32.98% to ₹9986.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.80% to 22648.20 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.36%
|3 Months
|-3.38%
|6 Months
|18.02%
|YTD
|-4.95%
|1 Year
|32.99%
Ultratech Cement share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Ultratech Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|10038.47
|Support 1
|9939.97
|Resistance 2
|10090.98
|Support 2
|9893.98
|Resistance 3
|10136.97
|Support 3
|9841.47
Ultratech Cement share price Today : Ultratech Cement volume yesterday was 321 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 408 k
The trading volume yesterday was 21.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 318 k & BSE volume was 2 k.
Ultratech Cement share price Live :Ultratech Cement closed at ₹9966.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹10040 & ₹9953.25 yesterday to end at ₹9966.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
