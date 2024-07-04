Ultratech Cement Share Price Live blog for 04 Jul 2024

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement's stock opened at ₹11899.95, reached a high of ₹11899.95, and a low of ₹11766.8 before closing at ₹11846.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹342709.02 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹12078.15 and ₹7940.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4857 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ultratech Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|11923.15
|Support 1
|11787.6
|Resistance 2
|11978.1
|Support 2
|11707.0
|Resistance 3
|12058.7
|Support 3
|11652.05
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹11362.5, 4.45% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹7200.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹13300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|16
|16
|16
|Buy
|13
|11
|11
|12
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 65.36% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 206 k & BSE volume was 4 k.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹11899.95 & ₹11766.8 yesterday to end at ₹11846.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend