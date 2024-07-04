Hello User
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live blog for 04 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement stock price went up today, 04 Jul 2024, by 0.38 %. The stock closed at 11846.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 11892 per share. Investors should monitor Ultratech Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement's stock opened at 11899.95, reached a high of 11899.95, and a low of 11766.8 before closing at 11846.9. The market capitalization stood at 342709.02 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 12078.15 and 7940.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4857 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ultratech Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 111923.15Support 111787.6
Resistance 211978.1Support 211707.0
Resistance 312058.7Support 311652.05
04 Jul 2024, 08:34 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 11362.5, 4.45% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 7200.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 13300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14161616
    Buy13111112
    Hold4444
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell1111
04 Jul 2024, 08:20 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement volume yesterday was 211 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 609 k

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 65.36% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 206 k & BSE volume was 4 k.

04 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement closed at ₹11846.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 11899.95 & 11766.8 yesterday to end at 11846.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

