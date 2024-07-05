Explore
Ultratech Cement share price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement Stock Plummets in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Ultratech Cement share price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement Stock Plummets in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2024, 09:36 AM IST
Livemint

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement stock price went down today, 05 Jul 2024, by -0.47 %. The stock closed at 11759 per share. The stock is currently trading at 11703.85 per share. Investors should monitor Ultratech Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Ultratech Cement opened at 11860.05 and closed at 11871.75. The high for the day was 11933.8 and the low was 11725.35. The market capitalization was 339026.02 crore with a 52-week high of 12078.15 and a 52-week low of 7940.55. The BSE volume for the day was 5043 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jul 2024, 09:36:53 AM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Ultratech Cement trading at ₹11703.85, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹11759

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Ultratech Cement share price is at 11703.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 11688.72 and 11904.02 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 11688.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 11904.02 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

05 Jul 2024, 09:18:24 AM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Ultratech Cement has increased by 0.01% and is currently trading at 11,760.70. Over the past year, Ultratech Cement shares have surged by 40.38% to 11,760.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.34% to 24,302.15 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.37%
3 Months8.99%
6 Months17.43%
YTD11.97%
1 Year40.38%
05 Jul 2024, 09:03:35 AM IST

Sensex @80K: Power Grid to UltraTech Cement — 13 stocks outperformed Sensex in H12024; Check full list

Sensex @80K: Sensex breached the 80,000-mark from 70,000 in a record 58 market sessions, the fastest-ever 10,000-point climb in its history.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/sensex-80k-power-grid-to-ultratech-cement-13-stocks-that-outperformed-sensex-in-h12024-check-full-list-11720106968228.html

05 Jul 2024, 08:49:24 AM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ultratech Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 111904.02Support 111688.72
Resistance 212028.08Support 211597.48
Resistance 312119.32Support 311473.42
05 Jul 2024, 08:30:00 AM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 11362.5, 3.41% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 7200.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 13300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14151616
    Buy13121112
    Hold4444
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell1111
05 Jul 2024, 08:16:05 AM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement volume yesterday was 232 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 602 k

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 61.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 227 k & BSE volume was 5 k.

05 Jul 2024, 08:02:34 AM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement closed at ₹11871.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 11933.8 & 11725.35 yesterday to end at 11871.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

