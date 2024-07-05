Ultratech Cement share price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Ultratech Cement opened at ₹11860.05 and closed at ₹11871.75. The high for the day was ₹11933.8 and the low was ₹11725.35. The market capitalization was ₹339026.02 crore with a 52-week high of ₹12078.15 and a 52-week low of ₹7940.55. The BSE volume for the day was 5043 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Ultratech Cement share price is at ₹11703.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹11688.72 and ₹11904.02 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹11688.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 11904.02 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Ultratech Cement has increased by 0.01% and is currently trading at ₹11,760.70. Over the past year, Ultratech Cement shares have surged by 40.38% to ₹11,760.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.34% to 24,302.15 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.37%
|3 Months
|8.99%
|6 Months
|17.43%
|YTD
|11.97%
|1 Year
|40.38%
Sensex @80K: Sensex breached the 80,000-mark from 70,000 in a record 58 market sessions, the fastest-ever 10,000-point climb in its history.
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/sensex-80k-power-grid-to-ultratech-cement-13-stocks-that-outperformed-sensex-in-h12024-check-full-list-11720106968228.html
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ultratech Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|11904.02
|Support 1
|11688.72
|Resistance 2
|12028.08
|Support 2
|11597.48
|Resistance 3
|12119.32
|Support 3
|11473.42
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹11362.5, 3.41% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹7200.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹13300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|15
|16
|16
|Buy
|13
|12
|11
|12
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 61.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 227 k & BSE volume was 5 k.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹11933.8 & ₹11725.35 yesterday to end at ₹11871.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend