LIVE UPDATES

Ultratech Cement share price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement Stock Dips in Today's Trading

28 min read . Updated: 06 May 2024, 01:52 PM IST
Livemint

Ultratech Cement stock price went down today, 06 May 2024, by -0.28 %. The stock closed at 9816.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9789.7 per share. Investors should monitor Ultratech Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultratech Cement Stock Price TodayPremium
Ultratech Cement Stock Price Today

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today : On the last day, Ultratech Cement opened at 9998.9 and closed at 9981.25. The high was 10025 and the low was 9776.8. The market capitalization was 282020.25 crore. The 52-week high was 10522.65 and the 52-week low was 7436.75. The BSE volume was 11866 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:52:41 PM IST

Ultratech Cement share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is -42.70% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of Ultratech Cement by 1 PM is 42.70% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 9780.05, a decrease of 0.37%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing market trends along with price. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume may signal a further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 01:37:58 PM IST

Ultratech Cement share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Ultratech Cement reached a high of 9792.65 and a low of 9750.0 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 9771.57 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 9759.28 and 9747.07.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 19778.43Support 19735.78
Resistance 29806.87Support 29721.57
Resistance 39821.08Support 39693.13
06 May 2024, 01:17:40 PM IST

Ultratech Cement share price Today : Futures trading lower by -0.33%; Futures open interest increased by 1.65%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Ultratech Cement indicate a potential downward price trend. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

06 May 2024, 01:01:55 PM IST

Ultratech Cement share price live: Today's Price range

Ultratech Cement stock's low price today was 9771.5, while the high price reached 9925.

06 May 2024, 12:45:09 PM IST

Ultratech Cement share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is -54.85% lower than yesterday

The volume traded of Ultratech Cement until 12 AM is 54.85% lower than yesterday. The price is currently trading at 9784.35, a decrease of 0.33%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest further price declines.

06 May 2024, 12:37:03 PM IST

Ultratech Cement share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 9835.83 and 9755.88 in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 9755.88 and selling near the hourly resistance of 9835.83.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 19796.07Support 19771.57
Resistance 29808.28Support 29759.28
Resistance 39820.57Support 39747.07
06 May 2024, 12:26:33 PM IST

Ultratech Cement Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ultratech Cement share is Bullish and long term trend is Neutral

06 May 2024, 12:23:20 PM IST

Ultratech Cement share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days9876.97
10 Days9668.22
20 Days9767.70
50 Days9774.80
100 Days9859.61
300 Days9121.02
06 May 2024, 12:10:02 PM IST

Ultratech Cement share price update :Ultratech Cement trading at ₹9789.7, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹9816.75

Ultratech Cement share price is at 9789.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 9726.53 and 9977.18 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 9726.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 9977.18 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:53:23 AM IST

Ultratech Cement share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is -44.15% lower than yesterday

The volume of Ultratech Cement traded by 11 AM is 44.15% lower than yesterday's volume. The price is currently trading at 9790.5, a decrease of 0.27%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate further price declines.

06 May 2024, 11:37:40 AM IST

Ultratech Cement share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Ultratech Cement reached a high of 9854.95 and a low of 9775.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 9782.23 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitor potential support levels at 9711.72 and 9641.68.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 19835.83Support 19755.88
Resistance 29885.37Support 29725.47
Resistance 39915.78Support 39675.93
06 May 2024, 11:27:14 AM IST

Ultratech Cement share price Live :Ultratech Cement trading at ₹9783.85, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹9816.75

Ultratech Cement share price is at 9783.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 9726.53 and 9977.18 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 9726.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 9977.18 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:14:56 AM IST

Ultratech Cement share price live: Stock Peers

The share price of Ultratech Cement has fallen by 0.26% today to reach 9791.05, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the sector, including Grasim Industries, Ambuja Cements, Shree Cement, and ACC, are also experiencing declines. The broader market indices, Nifty and Sensex, are down by 0.2% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Ultratech Cement9791.05-25.7-0.2610522.657436.75282166.23
Grasim Industries2461.15-21.25-0.862487.451661.26162701.28
Ambuja Cements611.9-10.35-1.66649.0376.0134475.79
Shree Cement25700.0-46.15-0.1830710.1522601.392727.53
ACC2524.35-9.8-0.392759.951704.4547404.08
06 May 2024, 11:00:38 AM IST

Ultratech Cement share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 11041.0, 12.36% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 7000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 12000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171614
    Buy11121212
    Hold4447
    Sell2111
    Strong Sell1111
06 May 2024, 10:48:38 AM IST

Ultratech Cement share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -34.39% lower than yesterday

The volume of Ultratech Cement traded until 10 AM is 34.39% lower than yesterday, with the price currently trading at 9826.7, a decrease of 0.1%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increasing volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price trend with higher volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 10:37:24 AM IST

Ultratech Cement share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Ultratech Cement touched a high of 9922.3 & a low of 9781.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 19922.78Support 19782.23
Resistance 29992.82Support 29711.72
Resistance 310063.33Support 39641.68
06 May 2024, 10:14:53 AM IST

Ultratech Cement Live Updates

06 May 2024, 09:50:07 AM IST

Ultratech Cement share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Ultratech Cement's stock price increased by 0.3% to reach 9846.55, outperforming its competitors. While Grasim Industries, Ambuja Cements, and ACC are experiencing a decline, Shree Cement, another peer, is witnessing an upward trend. In the broader market, the Nifty and Sensex indices rose by 0.43% and 0.23% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Ultratech Cement9846.5529.80.310522.657436.75283765.68
Grasim Industries2452.95-29.45-1.192487.451661.26162159.2
Ambuja Cements608.7-13.55-2.18649.0376.0133772.54
Shree Cement25979.65233.50.9130710.1522601.393736.53
ACC2517.9-16.25-0.642759.951704.4547282.95
06 May 2024, 09:44:12 AM IST

Ultratech Cement share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.68%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.45%

An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest for Ultratech Cement indicate that the current positive trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.

06 May 2024, 09:31:32 AM IST

Ultratech Cement share price Today :Ultratech Cement trading at ₹9894.3, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹9816.75

Ultratech Cement share price is at 9894.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 9726.53 and 9977.18 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 9726.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 9977.18 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 09:15:56 AM IST

Ultratech Cement share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Ultratech Cement has increased by 0.45% and is currently trading at 9860.55. Over the past year, Ultratech Cement shares have seen a significant gain of 30.84%, reaching 9860.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.39% to 22475.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.37%
3 Months-5.15%
6 Months15.18%
YTD-6.54%
1 Year30.84%
06 May 2024, 08:47:14 AM IST

Ultratech Cement share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Ultratech Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 19977.18Support 19726.53
Resistance 210128.92Support 29627.62
Resistance 310227.83Support 39475.88
06 May 2024, 08:36:07 AM IST

Ultratech Cement share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 11041.0, 12.82% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 7000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 12000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171614
    Buy11121212
    Hold4447
    Sell2111
    Strong Sell1111
06 May 2024, 08:16:38 AM IST

Ultratech Cement share price Today : Ultratech Cement volume yesterday was 529 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 420 k

The trading volume yesterday was 25.75% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 517 k & BSE volume was 11 k.

06 May 2024, 08:00:43 AM IST

Ultratech Cement share price Live :Ultratech Cement closed at ₹9981.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 10025 & 9776.8 yesterday to end at 9981.25. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

