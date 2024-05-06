Ultratech Cement share price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement Stock Dips in Today's Trading

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today : On the last day, Ultratech Cement opened at ₹9998.9 and closed at ₹9981.25. The high was ₹10025 and the low was ₹9776.8. The market capitalization was ₹282020.25 crore. The 52-week high was ₹10522.65 and the 52-week low was ₹7436.75. The BSE volume was 11866 shares.
The trading volume of Ultratech Cement by 1 PM is 42.70% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹9780.05, a decrease of 0.37%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing market trends along with price. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume may signal a further decline in prices.
Ultratech Cement reached a high of 9792.65 and a low of 9750.0 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 9771.57 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 9759.28 and 9747.07.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|9778.43
|Support 1
|9735.78
|Resistance 2
|9806.87
|Support 2
|9721.57
|Resistance 3
|9821.08
|Support 3
|9693.13
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Ultratech Cement indicate a potential downward price trend. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Ultratech Cement stock's low price today was ₹9771.5, while the high price reached ₹9925.
The volume traded of Ultratech Cement until 12 AM is 54.85% lower than yesterday. The price is currently trading at ₹9784.35, a decrease of 0.33%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 9835.83 and 9755.88 in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 9755.88 and selling near the hourly resistance of 9835.83.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|9796.07
|Support 1
|9771.57
|Resistance 2
|9808.28
|Support 2
|9759.28
|Resistance 3
|9820.57
|Support 3
|9747.07
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ultratech Cement share is Bullish and long term trend is Neutral
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|9876.97
|10 Days
|9668.22
|20 Days
|9767.70
|50 Days
|9774.80
|100 Days
|9859.61
|300 Days
|9121.02
Ultratech Cement share price is at ₹9789.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹9726.53 and ₹9977.18 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹9726.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 9977.18 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The volume of Ultratech Cement traded by 11 AM is 44.15% lower than yesterday's volume. The price is currently trading at ₹9790.5, a decrease of 0.27%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate further price declines.
Ultratech Cement reached a high of 9854.95 and a low of 9775.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 9782.23 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitor potential support levels at 9711.72 and 9641.68.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|9835.83
|Support 1
|9755.88
|Resistance 2
|9885.37
|Support 2
|9725.47
|Resistance 3
|9915.78
|Support 3
|9675.93
Ultratech Cement share price is at ₹9783.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹9726.53 and ₹9977.18 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹9726.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 9977.18 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Ultratech Cement has fallen by 0.26% today to reach ₹9791.05, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the sector, including Grasim Industries, Ambuja Cements, Shree Cement, and ACC, are also experiencing declines. The broader market indices, Nifty and Sensex, are down by 0.2% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Ultratech Cement
|9791.05
|-25.7
|-0.26
|10522.65
|7436.75
|282166.23
|Grasim Industries
|2461.15
|-21.25
|-0.86
|2487.45
|1661.26
|162701.28
|Ambuja Cements
|611.9
|-10.35
|-1.66
|649.0
|376.0
|134475.79
|Shree Cement
|25700.0
|-46.15
|-0.18
|30710.15
|22601.3
|92727.53
|ACC
|2524.35
|-9.8
|-0.39
|2759.95
|1704.45
|47404.08
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹11041.0, 12.36% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹7000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹12000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|16
|14
|Buy
|11
|12
|12
|12
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|7
|Sell
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
The volume of Ultratech Cement traded until 10 AM is 34.39% lower than yesterday, with the price currently trading at ₹9826.7, a decrease of 0.1%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increasing volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price trend with higher volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.
Ultratech Cement touched a high of 9922.3 & a low of 9781.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|9922.78
|Support 1
|9782.23
|Resistance 2
|9992.82
|Support 2
|9711.72
|Resistance 3
|10063.33
|Support 3
|9641.68
Today, Ultratech Cement's stock price increased by 0.3% to reach ₹9846.55, outperforming its competitors. While Grasim Industries, Ambuja Cements, and ACC are experiencing a decline, Shree Cement, another peer, is witnessing an upward trend. In the broader market, the Nifty and Sensex indices rose by 0.43% and 0.23% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Ultratech Cement
|9846.55
|29.8
|0.3
|10522.65
|7436.75
|283765.68
|Grasim Industries
|2452.95
|-29.45
|-1.19
|2487.45
|1661.26
|162159.2
|Ambuja Cements
|608.7
|-13.55
|-2.18
|649.0
|376.0
|133772.54
|Shree Cement
|25979.65
|233.5
|0.91
|30710.15
|22601.3
|93736.53
|ACC
|2517.9
|-16.25
|-0.64
|2759.95
|1704.45
|47282.95
An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest for Ultratech Cement indicate that the current positive trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.
Ultratech Cement share price is at ₹9894.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹9726.53 and ₹9977.18 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹9726.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 9977.18 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Ultratech Cement has increased by 0.45% and is currently trading at ₹9860.55. Over the past year, Ultratech Cement shares have seen a significant gain of 30.84%, reaching ₹9860.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.39% to 22475.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.37%
|3 Months
|-5.15%
|6 Months
|15.18%
|YTD
|-6.54%
|1 Year
|30.84%
The key support and resistance levels for Ultratech Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|9977.18
|Support 1
|9726.53
|Resistance 2
|10128.92
|Support 2
|9627.62
|Resistance 3
|10227.83
|Support 3
|9475.88
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹11041.0, 12.82% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹7000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹12000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|16
|14
|Buy
|11
|12
|12
|12
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|7
|Sell
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
The trading volume yesterday was 25.75% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 517 k & BSE volume was 11 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹10025 & ₹9776.8 yesterday to end at ₹9981.25. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.
