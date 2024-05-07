Hello User
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ultratech Cement stock price went down today, 07 May 2024, by -0.39 %. The stock closed at 9816.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9778.15 per share. Investors should monitor Ultratech Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultratech Cement Stock Price Today

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today : Ultratech Cement's stock opened at 9874.95 and closed at 9816.75 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 9925 while the low was 9746. The market capitalization stood at 281791.14 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 10522.65 and 7436.75 respectively. The BSE trading volume for Ultratech Cement was 6134 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Ultratech Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 19885.42Support 19702.57
Resistance 29998.63Support 29632.93
Resistance 310068.27Support 39519.72
07 May 2024, 08:38 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 11041.0, 12.92% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 7000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 12000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171614
    Buy11121212
    Hold4447
    Sell2111
    Strong Sell1111
07 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price Today : Ultratech Cement volume yesterday was 244 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 406 k

The trading volume yesterday was 39.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 238 k & BSE volume was 6 k.

07 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price Live :Ultratech Cement closed at ₹9816.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 9925 & 9746 yesterday to end at 9816.75. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

