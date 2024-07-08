Ultratech Cement Share Price Live blog for 08 Jul 2024

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement opened at ₹11770.75 and closed at ₹11759 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹11820.6 and the low was ₹11621.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹336887.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹12078.15 and the 52-week low was ₹7940.55. The BSE volume for Ultratech Cement was 14279 shares on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 425 k & BSE volume was 14 k.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹11820.6 & ₹11621.4 yesterday to end at ₹11759. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend