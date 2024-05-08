Hello User
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ultratech Cement stock price went down today, 08 May 2024, by -1.06 %. The stock closed at 9778.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9674.95 per share. Investors should monitor Ultratech Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultratech Cement Stock Price Today

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today : On the last day, Ultratech Cement opened at 9780.1 and closed at 9778.15. The stock reached a high of 9831.1 and a low of 9630. The market capitalization stood at 278817.08 crore. The 52-week high was 10522.65 and the 52-week low was 7511.05. The BSE volume for Ultratech Cement was 6194 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Ultratech Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 19792.77Support 19597.82
Resistance 29906.33Support 29516.43
Resistance 39987.72Support 39402.87
08 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 11041.0, 14.12% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 7000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 12000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171615
    Buy11111212
    Hold4447
    Sell2211
    Strong Sell1111
08 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price Today : Ultratech Cement volume yesterday was 220 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 398 k

The trading volume yesterday was 44.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 214 k & BSE volume was 6 k.

08 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price Live :Ultratech Cement closed at ₹9778.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 9831.1 & 9630 yesterday to end at 9778.15. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

