Ultratech Cement Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today : On the last day, Ultratech Cement opened at ₹9780.1 and closed at ₹9778.15. The stock reached a high of ₹9831.1 and a low of ₹9630. The market capitalization stood at ₹278817.08 crore. The 52-week high was ₹10522.65 and the 52-week low was ₹7511.05. The BSE volume for Ultratech Cement was 6194 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The key support and resistance levels for Ultratech Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|9792.77
|Support 1
|9597.82
|Resistance 2
|9906.33
|Support 2
|9516.43
|Resistance 3
|9987.72
|Support 3
|9402.87
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹11041.0, 14.12% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹7000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹12000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|16
|15
|Buy
|11
|11
|12
|12
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|7
|Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
The trading volume yesterday was 44.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 214 k & BSE volume was 6 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹9831.1 & ₹9630 yesterday to end at ₹9778.15. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
