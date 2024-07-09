Ultratech Cement Share Price Live blog for 09 Jul 2024

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Ultratech Cement opened at ₹11650.05, reached a high of ₹11690, and a low of ₹11532.4 before closing at ₹11692.45. The market capitalization was ₹333,851.67 crore with a 52-week high of ₹12078.15 and a 52-week low of ₹7940.55. The BSE volume for Ultratech Cement was 6852 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ultratech Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|11678.77
|Support 1
|11493.97
|Resistance 2
|11789.18
|Support 2
|11419.58
|Resistance 3
|11863.57
|Support 3
|11309.17
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹11382.5, 1.74% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹7200.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹13300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|16
|16
|Buy
|13
|13
|11
|12
|Hold
|3
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 73.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 149 k & BSE volume was 6 k.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹11690 & ₹11532.4 yesterday to end at ₹11692.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend