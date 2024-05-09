Ultratech Cement Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today : On the last day, Ultratech Cement opened at ₹9630.15, reached a high of ₹9655.5, and closed at ₹9688.15. The low for the day was ₹9502. The market capitalization was ₹274292.58 cr. The 52-week high and low were ₹10522.65 and ₹7511.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 8907 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹11041.0, 16.0% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹7000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹12000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|16
|15
|Buy
|11
|11
|12
|12
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|7
|Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
The trading volume yesterday was 1.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 392 k & BSE volume was 8 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹9655.5 & ₹9502 yesterday to end at ₹9688.15. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!