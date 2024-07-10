Ultratech Cement Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Ultratech Cement opened at ₹11600, closed at ₹11584.65 with a high of ₹11757.7 and a low of ₹11484.1. The market capitalization was ₹336612.48 crore with a 52-week high of ₹12078.15 and a 52-week low of ₹7940.55. The BSE volume for the day was 6289 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The share price of Ultratech Cement has increased by 0.12% and is currently trading at ₹11,694.00. Over the past year, Ultratech Cement shares have surged by 39.86% to ₹11,694.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 26.23% to 24,433.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.47%
|3 Months
|11.12%
|6 Months
|17.99%
|YTD
|11.2%
|1 Year
|39.86%
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ultratech Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|11805.52
|Support 1
|11528.27
|Resistance 2
|11922.23
|Support 2
|11367.73
|Resistance 3
|12082.77
|Support 3
|11251.02
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹11382.5, 2.55% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹7200.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹13300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|16
|16
|Buy
|13
|13
|11
|12
|Hold
|3
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement volume yesterday was 537 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 570 k
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 530 k & BSE volume was 6 k.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement closed at ₹11584.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹11757.7 & ₹11484.1 yesterday to end at ₹11584.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend