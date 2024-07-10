Explore
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

2 min read . Updated: 10 Jul 2024, 09:18 AM IST
Livemint

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement stock price went up today, 10 Jul 2024, by 0.83 %. The stock closed at 11584.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 11680.45 per share. Investors should monitor Ultratech Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Ultratech Cement opened at 11600, closed at 11584.65 with a high of 11757.7 and a low of 11484.1. The market capitalization was 336612.48 crore with a 52-week high of 12078.15 and a 52-week low of 7940.55. The BSE volume for the day was 6289 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jul 2024, 09:18:28 AM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The share price of Ultratech Cement has increased by 0.12% and is currently trading at 11,694.00. Over the past year, Ultratech Cement shares have surged by 39.86% to 11,694.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 26.23% to 24,433.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.47%
3 Months11.12%
6 Months17.99%
YTD11.2%
1 Year39.86%
10 Jul 2024, 08:47:13 AM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ultratech Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 111805.52Support 111528.27
Resistance 211922.23Support 211367.73
Resistance 312082.77Support 311251.02
10 Jul 2024, 08:34:57 AM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 11382.5, 2.55% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 7200.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 13300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141616
    Buy13131112
    Hold3444
    Sell3221
    Strong Sell1111
10 Jul 2024, 08:16:06 AM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement volume yesterday was 537 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 570 k

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 530 k & BSE volume was 6 k.

10 Jul 2024, 08:02:17 AM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement closed at ₹11584.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 11757.7 & 11484.1 yesterday to end at 11584.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

