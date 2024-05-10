Ultratech Cement Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today : Ultratech Cement's stock opened at ₹9680 and closed at ₹9517.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹9680, while the low was ₹9415. The market capitalization stood at ₹272709.0 crore. The 52-week high was ₹10522.65, and the 52-week low was ₹7511.05. The BSE volume for the day was 3325 shares traded.
The key support and resistance levels for Ultratech Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|9525.17
|Support 1
|9395.57
|Resistance 2
|9607.38
|Support 2
|9348.18
|Resistance 3
|9654.77
|Support 3
|9265.97
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹11041.0, 16.68% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹7000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹12000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|16
|15
|Buy
|11
|11
|12
|12
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|7
|Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
The trading volume yesterday was 19.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 328 k & BSE volume was 3 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹9680 & ₹9415 yesterday to end at ₹9517.95. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
