Ultratech Cement Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement opened at ₹11680.45 and closed at the same price on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹11730.85 and the low was ₹11469.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹335281.07 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹12078.15 and ₹7940.55, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5105 shares.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 62.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 202 k & BSE volume was 5 k.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹11730.85 & ₹11469.7 yesterday to end at ₹11634.25. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend