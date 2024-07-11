Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement stock price went down today, 11 Jul 2024, by -0.4 %. The stock closed at 11680.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 11634.25 per share. Investors should monitor Ultratech Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement opened at 11680.45 and closed at the same price on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 11730.85 and the low was 11469.7. The market capitalization stood at 335281.07 crore. The 52-week high and low were 12078.15 and 7940.55, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5105 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement volume yesterday was 207 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 547 k

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 62.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 202 k & BSE volume was 5 k.

11 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement closed at ₹11680.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 11730.85 & 11469.7 yesterday to end at 11634.25. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.