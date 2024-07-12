Ultratech Cement Share Price Live blog for 12 Jul 2024

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement's stock opened at ₹11565.35 and closed at ₹11634.25 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹11638.8 and the low was ₹11497.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹333144.18 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹12078.15 and ₹7940.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5604 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ultratech Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|11632.63
|Support 1
|11491.63
|Resistance 2
|11706.82
|Support 2
|11424.82
|Resistance 3
|11773.63
|Support 3
|11350.63
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹11382.5, 1.54% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹7200.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹13300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|14
|16
|17
|Buy
|15
|13
|11
|12
|Hold
|3
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 366 k & BSE volume was 5 k.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹11638.8 & ₹11497.9 yesterday to end at ₹11560.1. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend