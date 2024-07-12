Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live blog for 12 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement stock price went down today, 12 Jul 2024, by -0.64 %. The stock closed at 11634.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 11560.1 per share. Investors should monitor Ultratech Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement's stock opened at 11565.35 and closed at 11634.25 on the last day. The high for the day was 11638.8 and the low was 11497.9. The market capitalization stood at 333144.18 crore. The 52-week high and low were 12078.15 and 7940.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5604 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2024, 08:46 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ultratech Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 111632.63Support 111491.63
Resistance 211706.82Support 211424.82
Resistance 311773.63Support 311350.63
12 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 11382.5, 1.54% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 7200.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 13300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12141617
    Buy15131112
    Hold3444
    Sell3221
    Strong Sell1111
12 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement volume yesterday was 372 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 544 k

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 366 k & BSE volume was 5 k.

12 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement closed at ₹11634.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 11638.8 & 11497.9 yesterday to end at 11560.1. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.