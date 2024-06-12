Ultratech Cement share price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement Surges on Positive Trading Day

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Ultratech Cement opened at ₹10899.85, reached a high of ₹11035.5, and a low of ₹10880.75 before closing at ₹10925.6. The market capitalization was ₹317183.08 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹10986.35 and a 52-week low of ₹7940.55. The BSE volume for the day was 3193 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 11048.33 and 10970.83 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 10970.83 and selling near the hourly resistance at 11048.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement Short Term and Long Term Trends
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ultratech Cement share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|10258.47
|10 Days
|10146.56
|20 Days
|9900.47
|50 Days
|9791.02
|100 Days
|9857.58
|300 Days
|9326.49
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement trading at ₹11014.9, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹10925.6
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Ultratech Cement has surpassed the first resistance of ₹11003.48 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹11077.62. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹11077.62 then there can be further positive price movement.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement reached a peak of 0.0 and a low of 0.0 in the last trading session. During this time, the stock price exceeded the hourly resistance level of 10984.37 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement closed at ₹10925.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹11035.5 & ₹10880.75 yesterday to end at ₹10925.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend