Wed Jun 12 2024 12:49:10
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/ Ultratech Cement share price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement Surges on Positive Trading Day
LIVE UPDATES

Ultratech Cement share price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement Surges on Positive Trading Day

2 min read . Updated: 12 Jun 2024, 12:39 PM IST
Livemint

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement stock price went up today, 12 Jun 2024, by 0.82 %. The stock closed at 10925.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 11014.9 per share. Investors should monitor Ultratech Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Ultratech Cement opened at 10899.85, reached a high of 11035.5, and a low of 10880.75 before closing at 10925.6. The market capitalization was 317183.08 crore, with a 52-week high of 10986.35 and a 52-week low of 7940.55. The BSE volume for the day was 3193 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jun 2024, 12:39:53 PM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 11048.33 and 10970.83 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 10970.83 and selling near the hourly resistance at 11048.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
12 Jun 2024, 12:22:48 PM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement Short Term and Long Term Trends

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ultratech Cement share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

12 Jun 2024, 12:22:21 PM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days10258.47
10 Days10146.56
20 Days9900.47
50 Days9791.02
100 Days9857.58
300 Days9326.49
12 Jun 2024, 12:13:46 PM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement trading at ₹11014.9, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹10925.6

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Ultratech Cement has surpassed the first resistance of 11003.48 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 11077.62. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 11077.62 then there can be further positive price movement.

12 Jun 2024, 11:33:11 AM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement reached a peak of 0.0 and a low of 0.0 in the last trading session. During this time, the stock price exceeded the hourly resistance level of 10984.37 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
12 Jun 2024, 11:20:13 AM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement closed at ₹10925.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 11035.5 & 10880.75 yesterday to end at 10925.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

