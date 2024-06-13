Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement stock price went up today, 13 Jun 2024, by 0.99 %. The stock closed at 10925.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 11033.7 per share. Investors should monitor Ultratech Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement's stock opened at 10899.85 and closed at 10925.6 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 11095 and the low was 10880.75. The market capitalization was 317974.15 crore. The 52-week high and low were 10986.35 and 7940.55, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 7742 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement volume yesterday was 446 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 434 k

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.96% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 439 k & BSE volume was 7 k.

13 Jun 2024, 08:05 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement closed at ₹10925.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 11095 & 10880.75 yesterday to end at 10925.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.