Ultratech Cement Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement's stock opened at ₹10899.85 and closed at ₹10925.6 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹11095 and the low was ₹10880.75. The market capitalization was ₹317974.15 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹10986.35 and ₹7940.55, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 7742 shares.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.96% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 439 k & BSE volume was 7 k.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹11095 & ₹10880.75 yesterday to end at ₹10925.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend