Ultratech Cement share price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement's stocks slide as market sentiment turns bearish

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today : Ultratech Cement's stock opened at ₹9463 and closed at ₹9446.45 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹9516.25, and the low was ₹9420. The market capitalization was ₹273,696.04 crore. The 52-week high was ₹10,522.65, and the 52-week low was ₹7511.05. The BSE volume for the day was 5142 shares traded.
Ultratech Cement share price Today :Ultratech Cement trading at ₹9468.6, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹9494.95
Ultratech Cement share price is at ₹9468.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹9429.58 and ₹9532.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹9429.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 9532.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ultratech Cement share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Ultratech Cement has increased by 0.06% and is currently trading at ₹9500.85. Over the past year, Ultratech Cement shares have gained 21.14% to reach ₹9500.85. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.42% to 22027.95 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.31%
|3 Months
|-5.97%
|6 Months
|8.96%
|YTD
|-9.63%
|1 Year
|21.14%
Ultratech Cement share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Ultratech Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|9532.48
|Support 1
|9429.58
|Resistance 2
|9577.17
|Support 2
|9371.37
|Resistance 3
|9635.38
|Support 3
|9326.68
Ultratech Cement share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹11041.0, 16.25% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹7000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹12000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|17
|15
|Buy
|11
|11
|12
|12
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|7
|Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ultratech Cement share price Today : Ultratech Cement volume yesterday was 210 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 407 k
The trading volume yesterday was 48.4% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 205 k & BSE volume was 5 k.
Ultratech Cement share price Live :Ultratech Cement closed at ₹9446.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹9516.25 & ₹9420 yesterday to end at ₹9446.45. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
