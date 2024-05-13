Active Stocks
Ultratech Cement share price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement's stocks slide as market sentiment turns bearish

6 min read . Updated: 13 May 2024, 09:31 AM IST
Livemint

Ultratech Cement stock price went down today, 13 May 2024, by -0.28 %. The stock closed at 9494.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9468.6 per share. Investors should monitor Ultratech Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultratech Cement Stock Price TodayPremium
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today : Ultratech Cement's stock opened at 9463 and closed at 9446.45 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 9516.25, and the low was 9420. The market capitalization was 273,696.04 crore. The 52-week high was 10,522.65, and the 52-week low was 7511.05. The BSE volume for the day was 5142 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:31:29 AM IST

Ultratech Cement share price Today :Ultratech Cement trading at ₹9468.6, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹9494.95

Ultratech Cement share price is at 9468.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 9429.58 and 9532.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 9429.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 9532.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 May 2024, 09:22:11 AM IST

Ultratech Cement share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Ultratech Cement has increased by 0.06% and is currently trading at 9500.85. Over the past year, Ultratech Cement shares have gained 21.14% to reach 9500.85. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.42% to 22027.95 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.31%
3 Months-5.97%
6 Months8.96%
YTD-9.63%
1 Year21.14%
13 May 2024, 08:47:15 AM IST

Ultratech Cement share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Ultratech Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 19532.48Support 19429.58
Resistance 29577.17Support 29371.37
Resistance 39635.38Support 39326.68
13 May 2024, 08:38:50 AM IST

Ultratech Cement share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 11041.0, 16.25% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 7000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 12000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171715
    Buy11111212
    Hold4447
    Sell2211
    Strong Sell1111
13 May 2024, 08:15:35 AM IST

Ultratech Cement share price Today : Ultratech Cement volume yesterday was 210 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 407 k

The trading volume yesterday was 48.4% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 205 k & BSE volume was 5 k.

13 May 2024, 08:03:58 AM IST

Ultratech Cement share price Live :Ultratech Cement closed at ₹9446.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 9516.25 & 9420 yesterday to end at 9446.45. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

