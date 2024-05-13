Ultratech Cement share price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement's stocks slide as market sentiment turns bearish

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today : Ultratech Cement's stock opened at ₹9463 and closed at ₹9446.45 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹9516.25, and the low was ₹9420. The market capitalization was ₹273,696.04 crore. The 52-week high was ₹10,522.65, and the 52-week low was ₹7511.05. The BSE volume for the day was 5142 shares traded.
Ultratech Cement share price is at ₹9468.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹9429.58 and ₹9532.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹9429.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 9532.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Ultratech Cement has increased by 0.06% and is currently trading at ₹9500.85. Over the past year, Ultratech Cement shares have gained 21.14% to reach ₹9500.85. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.42% to 22027.95 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.31%
|3 Months
|-5.97%
|6 Months
|8.96%
|YTD
|-9.63%
|1 Year
|21.14%
The key support and resistance levels for Ultratech Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|9532.48
|Support 1
|9429.58
|Resistance 2
|9577.17
|Support 2
|9371.37
|Resistance 3
|9635.38
|Support 3
|9326.68
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹11041.0, 16.25% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹7000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹12000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|17
|15
|Buy
|11
|11
|12
|12
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|7
|Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
The trading volume yesterday was 48.4% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 205 k & BSE volume was 5 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹9516.25 & ₹9420 yesterday to end at ₹9446.45. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
