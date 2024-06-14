Hello User
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement stock price went up today, 14 Jun 2024, by 1.17 %. The stock closed at 11043.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 11172.75 per share. Investors should monitor Ultratech Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Ultratech Cement opened at 11205.35, reached a high of 11276.05, and closed at 11043.8. The low for the day was 11000. The market capitalization of Ultratech Cement is 321981.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 11095 and the 52-week low is 7940.55. The BSE volume for Ultratech Cement was 4244 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jun 2024, 08:48 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ultratech Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 111334.78Support 111031.93
Resistance 211468.32Support 210862.62
Resistance 311637.63Support 310729.08
14 Jun 2024, 08:32 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 11041.0, 1.18% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 7000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 12000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy16161716
    Buy11111112
    Hold4444
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell1111
14 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement volume yesterday was 606 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 448 k

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.24% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 602 k & BSE volume was 4 k.

14 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement closed at ₹11043.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 11276.05 & 11000 yesterday to end at 11043.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

