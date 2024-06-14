Ultratech Cement Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Ultratech Cement opened at ₹11205.35, reached a high of ₹11276.05, and closed at ₹11043.8. The low for the day was ₹11000. The market capitalization of Ultratech Cement is ₹321981.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹11095 and the 52-week low is ₹7940.55. The BSE volume for Ultratech Cement was 4244 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ultratech Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|11334.78
|Support 1
|11031.93
|Resistance 2
|11468.32
|Support 2
|10862.62
|Resistance 3
|11637.63
|Support 3
|10729.08
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹11041.0, 1.18% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹7000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹12000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|16
|16
|17
|16
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.24% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 602 k & BSE volume was 4 k.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹11276.05 & ₹11000 yesterday to end at ₹11043.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend