Ultratech Cement share price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement stock rises on positive trading day

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today : Ultratech Cement opened at ₹9495.15 and closed at ₹9494.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹9580.25, and the low was ₹9425.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹275426.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹10522.65, and the 52-week low was ₹7511.05. The BSE volume for Ultratech Cement was 4299 shares traded.
Ultratech Cement share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -30.87% lower than yesterday
The volume of Ultratech Cement traded until 10 AM is down by 30.87% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹9585.7, showing a decrease of 0.33%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume could signal further price declines.
Ultratech Cement share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Ultratech Cement touched a high of 9590.0 & a low of 9539.25 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|9604.65
|Support 1
|9553.9
|Resistance 2
|9622.7
|Support 2
|9521.2
|Resistance 3
|9655.4
|Support 3
|9503.15
Ultratech Cement Live Updates
Ultratech Cement share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Ultratech Cement shares rose by 0.16% to reach ₹9569.8, outperforming its competitors. While Grasim Industries saw a decline in share price, Ambuja Cements, Shree Cement, and ACC witnessed an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw a slight increase of 0.08% and 0.11% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Ultratech Cement
|9569.8
|15.65
|0.16
|10522.65
|7584.35
|275790.08
|Grasim Industries
|2375.65
|-7.95
|-0.33
|2499.95
|1661.26
|157049.06
|Ambuja Cements
|593.95
|7.0
|1.19
|649.0
|395.95
|130530.97
|Shree Cement
|26237.5
|229.05
|0.88
|30710.15
|22601.3
|94666.87
|ACC
|2394.35
|28.05
|1.19
|2759.95
|1704.45
|44962.84
Ultratech Cement share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.05%; Futures open interest increased by 0.2%
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Ultratech Cement indicate a possible downward price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.
Ultratech Cement share price Today :Ultratech Cement trading at ₹9567.9, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹9554.15
Ultratech Cement share price is at ₹9567.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹9457.07 and ₹9607.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹9457.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 9607.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ultratech Cement share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Ultratech Cement has increased by 0.17% and is currently trading at ₹9570.00. Over the past year, Ultratech Cement shares have gained 24.00% to reach ₹9570.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.31%
|3 Months
|-6.38%
|6 Months
|10.07%
|YTD
|-9.06%
|1 Year
|24.0%
Ultratech Cement share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Ultratech Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|9607.97
|Support 1
|9457.07
|Resistance 2
|9668.43
|Support 2
|9366.63
|Resistance 3
|9758.87
|Support 3
|9306.17
Ultratech Cement share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹11041.0, 15.52% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹7000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹12000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|17
|15
|Buy
|11
|11
|12
|12
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|7
|Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ultratech Cement share price Today : Ultratech Cement volume yesterday was 219 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 409 k
The trading volume yesterday was 46.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 215 k & BSE volume was 4 k.
Ultratech Cement share price Live :Ultratech Cement closed at ₹9494.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹9580.25 & ₹9425.85 yesterday to end at ₹9494.95. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
