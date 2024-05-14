Ultratech Cement share price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement stock rises on positive trading day

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today : Ultratech Cement opened at ₹9495.15 and closed at ₹9494.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹9580.25, and the low was ₹9425.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹275426.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹10522.65, and the 52-week low was ₹7511.05. The BSE volume for Ultratech Cement was 4299 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The volume of Ultratech Cement traded until 10 AM is down by 30.87% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹9585.7, showing a decrease of 0.33%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume could signal further price declines.
Ultratech Cement touched a high of 9590.0 & a low of 9539.25 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|9604.65
|Support 1
|9553.9
|Resistance 2
|9622.7
|Support 2
|9521.2
|Resistance 3
|9655.4
|Support 3
|9503.15
Today, Ultratech Cement shares rose by 0.16% to reach ₹9569.8, outperforming its competitors. While Grasim Industries saw a decline in share price, Ambuja Cements, Shree Cement, and ACC witnessed an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw a slight increase of 0.08% and 0.11% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Ultratech Cement
|9569.8
|15.65
|0.16
|10522.65
|7584.35
|275790.08
|Grasim Industries
|2375.65
|-7.95
|-0.33
|2499.95
|1661.26
|157049.06
|Ambuja Cements
|593.95
|7.0
|1.19
|649.0
|395.95
|130530.97
|Shree Cement
|26237.5
|229.05
|0.88
|30710.15
|22601.3
|94666.87
|ACC
|2394.35
|28.05
|1.19
|2759.95
|1704.45
|44962.84
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Ultratech Cement indicate a possible downward price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.
Ultratech Cement share price is at ₹9567.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹9457.07 and ₹9607.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹9457.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 9607.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Ultratech Cement has increased by 0.17% and is currently trading at ₹9570.00. Over the past year, Ultratech Cement shares have gained 24.00% to reach ₹9570.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.31%
|3 Months
|-6.38%
|6 Months
|10.07%
|YTD
|-9.06%
|1 Year
|24.0%
The key support and resistance levels for Ultratech Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|9607.97
|Support 1
|9457.07
|Resistance 2
|9668.43
|Support 2
|9366.63
|Resistance 3
|9758.87
|Support 3
|9306.17
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹11041.0, 15.52% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹7000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹12000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|17
|15
|Buy
|11
|11
|12
|12
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|7
|Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
The trading volume yesterday was 46.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 215 k & BSE volume was 4 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹9580.25 & ₹9425.85 yesterday to end at ₹9494.95. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
