Ultratech Cement share price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement stock rises on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
10 min read . 10:55 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ultratech Cement stock price went up today, 14 May 2024, by 0.14 %. The stock closed at 9554.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9567.9 per share. Investors should monitor Ultratech Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultratech Cement Stock Price Today

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today : Ultratech Cement opened at 9495.15 and closed at 9494.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 9580.25, and the low was 9425.85. The market capitalization stood at 275426.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 10522.65, and the 52-week low was 7511.05. The BSE volume for Ultratech Cement was 4299 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:55 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -30.87% lower than yesterday

The volume of Ultratech Cement traded until 10 AM is down by 30.87% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 9585.7, showing a decrease of 0.33%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume could signal further price declines.

14 May 2024, 10:36 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Ultratech Cement touched a high of 9590.0 & a low of 9539.25 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 19604.65Support 19553.9
Resistance 29622.7Support 29521.2
Resistance 39655.4Support 39503.15
14 May 2024, 10:11 AM IST Ultratech Cement Live Updates

14 May 2024, 09:50 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Ultratech Cement shares rose by 0.16% to reach 9569.8, outperforming its competitors. While Grasim Industries saw a decline in share price, Ambuja Cements, Shree Cement, and ACC witnessed an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw a slight increase of 0.08% and 0.11% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Ultratech Cement9569.815.650.1610522.657584.35275790.08
Grasim Industries2375.65-7.95-0.332499.951661.26157049.06
Ambuja Cements593.957.01.19649.0395.95130530.97
Shree Cement26237.5229.050.8830710.1522601.394666.87
ACC2394.3528.051.192759.951704.4544962.84
14 May 2024, 09:44 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.05%; Futures open interest increased by 0.2%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Ultratech Cement indicate a possible downward price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.

14 May 2024, 09:35 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price Today :Ultratech Cement trading at ₹9567.9, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹9554.15

Ultratech Cement share price is at 9567.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 9457.07 and 9607.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 9457.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 9607.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

14 May 2024, 09:20 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Ultratech Cement has increased by 0.17% and is currently trading at 9570.00. Over the past year, Ultratech Cement shares have gained 24.00% to reach 9570.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.31%
3 Months-6.38%
6 Months10.07%
YTD-9.06%
1 Year24.0%
14 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Ultratech Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 19607.97Support 19457.07
Resistance 29668.43Support 29366.63
Resistance 39758.87Support 39306.17
14 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 11041.0, 15.52% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 7000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 12000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171715
    Buy11111212
    Hold4447
    Sell2211
    Strong Sell1111
14 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price Today : Ultratech Cement volume yesterday was 219 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 409 k

The trading volume yesterday was 46.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 215 k & BSE volume was 4 k.

14 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price Live :Ultratech Cement closed at ₹9494.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 9580.25 & 9425.85 yesterday to end at 9494.95. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.