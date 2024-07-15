Explore
Ultratech Cement share price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement Stock Surges in Positive Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Ultratech Cement share price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement Stock Surges in Positive Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 15 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement stock price went up today, 15 Jul 2024, by 1.19 %. The stock closed at 11600.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 11739 per share. Investors should monitor Ultratech Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : The Ultratech Cement company's stock opened at 11514.05 and closed at 11563.2 on the last day, with a high of 11685.55 and a low of 11469.25. The market capitalization stood at 335752.53 crore. The 52-week high was 12078.15 and the 52-week low was 7940.55. The BSE volume for the day was 34778 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jul 2024, 09:30:52 AM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Ultratech Cement trading at ₹11739, up 1.19% from yesterday's ₹11600.95

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Ultratech Cement has surpassed the first resistance of 11694.52 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 11792.23. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 11792.23 then there can be further positive price movement.

15 Jul 2024, 09:15:48 AM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The share price of Ultratech Cement has increased by 1.31% and is currently trading at 11752.85. Over the past year, Ultratech Cement shares have seen a significant gain of 40.91% to reach 11752.85. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 25.24% to 24502.15 during the same 1-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.75%
3 Months10.83%
6 Months18.29%
YTD10.47%
1 Year40.91%
15 Jul 2024, 08:46:07 AM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ultratech Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 111694.52Support 111484.57
Resistance 211792.23Support 211372.33
Resistance 311904.47Support 311274.62
15 Jul 2024, 08:32:12 AM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 11382.5, 2.3% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 7200.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 13620.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12141617
    Buy15131112
    Hold3344
    Sell3321
    Strong Sell1111
15 Jul 2024, 08:15:32 AM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement volume yesterday was 401 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 533 k

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 366 k & BSE volume was 34 k.

15 Jul 2024, 08:03:39 AM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement closed at ₹11563.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 11685.55 & 11469.25 yesterday to end at 11650. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

