Ultratech Cement share price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement Stock Surges in Positive Trading Today

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : The Ultratech Cement company's stock opened at ₹11514.05 and closed at ₹11563.2 on the last day, with a high of ₹11685.55 and a low of ₹11469.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹335752.53 crore. The 52-week high was ₹12078.15 and the 52-week low was ₹7940.55. The BSE volume for the day was 34778 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Ultratech Cement trading at ₹11739, up 1.19% from yesterday's ₹11600.95
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Ultratech Cement has surpassed the first resistance of ₹11694.52 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹11792.23. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹11792.23 then there can be further positive price movement.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The share price of Ultratech Cement has increased by 1.31% and is currently trading at ₹11752.85. Over the past year, Ultratech Cement shares have seen a significant gain of 40.91% to reach ₹11752.85. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 25.24% to 24502.15 during the same 1-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.75%
|3 Months
|10.83%
|6 Months
|18.29%
|YTD
|10.47%
|1 Year
|40.91%
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ultratech Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|11694.52
|Support 1
|11484.57
|Resistance 2
|11792.23
|Support 2
|11372.33
|Resistance 3
|11904.47
|Support 3
|11274.62
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹11382.5, 2.3% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹7200.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹13620.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|14
|16
|17
|Buy
|15
|13
|11
|12
|Hold
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement volume yesterday was 401 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 533 k
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 366 k & BSE volume was 34 k.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement closed at ₹11563.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹11685.55 & ₹11469.25 yesterday to end at ₹11650. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.