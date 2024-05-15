Ultratech Cement Share Price Highlights : Ultratech Cement closed today at ₹9610.1, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹9662.65

Ultratech Cement Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Ultratech Cement opened at ₹9500.65, reached a high of ₹9700, and closed at ₹9554.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹278645.61 crore. The 52-week high was ₹10522.65 and the low was ₹7584.35. The BSE volume was 6111 shares traded.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Ultratech Cement has a 1.83% MF holding & 17.74% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.20% in december to 1.83% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 18.19% in december to 17.74% in march quarter.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Ultratech Cement reported a Return on Equity (ROE) of 12.23% in the most recent fiscal year and a Return on Investment (ROI) of 9.88%. Analysts project the ROE to be 12.49% in the current fiscal year and 14.20% in the upcoming fiscal year.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Ultratech Cement has shown an EPS growth of 9.65% and a revenue growth of 16.60% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue was 709081.40 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of 7.51% and a profit growth of 24.86% in the fourth quarter.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹11041.0, 14.89% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹7000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹12000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|17
|15
|Buy
|11
|11
|12
|12
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|7
|Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Today, Ultratech Cement's stock price dropped by 0.54% to reach ₹9610.1, while its peers showed a mixed performance. Shree Cement is declining, whereas Grasim Industries, Ambuja Cements, and ACC are experiencing an increase. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are down by 0.08% and 0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Ultratech Cement
|9610.1
|-52.55
|-0.54
|10522.65
|7584.35
|276951.47
|Grasim Industries
|2371.0
|0.25
|0.01
|2499.95
|1661.26
|156741.66
|Ambuja Cements
|612.45
|2.6
|0.43
|649.0
|395.95
|134596.67
|Shree Cement
|25830.05
|-189.45
|-0.73
|30710.15
|22601.3
|93196.76
|ACC
|2486.1
|22.15
|0.9
|2759.95
|1704.45
|46685.79
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement share price live: Today's Price range
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement stock's low price for the day was ₹9564.3, while the high price reached was ₹9700.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.65%; Futures open interest increased by 0.54%
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Ultratech Cement indicate the possibility of downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -6.72% lower than yesterday
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Until 3 PM, the volume of Ultratech Cement traded has decreased by 6.72% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹9610.1, a decrease of 0.54%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement closed today at ₹9610.1, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹9662.65
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement share price closed the day at ₹9610.1 - a 0.54% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 9685.17 , 9755.73 , 9818.32. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 9552.02 , 9489.43 , 9418.87.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live:
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement trading at ₹9612.8, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹9662.65
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement share price is at ₹9612.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹9574.17 and ₹9743.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹9574.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 9743.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|9540.33
|10 Days
|9720.68
|20 Days
|9663.11
|50 Days
|9739.11
|100 Days
|9871.42
|300 Days
|9165.76
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Ultratech Cement Short Term and Long Term Trends
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ultratech Cement share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -11.42% lower than yesterday
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Ultratech Cement traded until 2 PM is 11.42% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹9629, down by 0.35%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upturn, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate further price declines.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between levels of 9629.63 and 9613.03 in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 9613.03 and selling near the hourly resistance of 9629.63.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|9639.28
|Support 1
|9614.63
|Resistance 2
|9649.97
|Support 2
|9600.67
|Resistance 3
|9663.93
|Support 3
|9589.98
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement trading at ₹9634.2, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹9662.65
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement share price is at ₹9634.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹9574.17 and ₹9743.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹9574.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 9743.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -5.09% lower than yesterday
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The volume of Ultratech Cement traded until 1 PM is 5.09% lower than yesterday's volume. The price is currently trading at ₹9620, marking a decrease of 0.44%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 9642.27 and 9601.27 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 9601.27 and selling near the hourly resistance at 9642.27.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|9629.63
|Support 1
|9613.03
|Resistance 2
|9640.02
|Support 2
|9606.82
|Resistance 3
|9646.23
|Support 3
|9596.43
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.6%; Futures open interest increased by 0.07%
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Ultratech Cement may indicate potential downward price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement share price live: Today's Price range
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The high price of Ultratech Cement stock today was ₹9700 and the low price was ₹9564.3.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 15.68% higher than yesterday
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Ultratech Cement until 12 AM is 15.68% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹9629.45, up by -0.34%. Both volume and price are key indicators for studying market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between levels of 9641.07 and 9579.87 in the past hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 9579.87 and selling near the hourly resistance at 9641.07.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|9642.27
|Support 1
|9601.27
|Resistance 2
|9657.13
|Support 2
|9575.13
|Resistance 3
|9683.27
|Support 3
|9560.27
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|9540.33
|10 Days
|9720.68
|20 Days
|9663.11
|50 Days
|9739.11
|100 Days
|9871.42
|300 Days
|9165.76
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Ultratech Cement Short Term and Long Term Trends
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ultratech Cement share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Ultratech Cement trading at ₹9627.4, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹9662.65
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Ultratech Cement share price is at ₹9627.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹9574.17 and ₹9743.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹9574.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 9743.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -9.70% lower than yesterday
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The volume of Ultratech Cement traded until 11 AM is 9.70% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹9627.55, a decrease of 0.36%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate further price declines.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 9639.38 and 9572.88 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 9572.88 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 9639.38.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|9641.07
|Support 1
|9579.87
|Resistance 2
|9663.88
|Support 2
|9541.48
|Resistance 3
|9702.27
|Support 3
|9518.67
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement trading at ₹9621.65, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹9662.65
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement share price is at ₹9621.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹9574.17 and ₹9743.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹9574.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 9743.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 10.70% higher than yesterday
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Ultratech Cement traded by 10 AM is 10.70% higher than yesterday. The price is currently trading at ₹9587.6, showing a decrease of -0.78%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, to analyze trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Ultratech Cement touched a high of 9661.55 & a low of 9595.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|9639.38
|Support 1
|9572.88
|Resistance 2
|9683.72
|Support 2
|9550.72
|Resistance 3
|9705.88
|Support 3
|9506.38
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates:
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.07%; Futures open interest increased by 0.24%
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price along with an increase in open interest for Ultratech Cement indicates a potential for downward price movement in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Ultratech Cement trading at ₹9610.1, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹9662.65
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Ultratech Cement share price is at ₹9610.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹9574.17 and ₹9743.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹9574.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 9743.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The Ultratech Cement stock price has decreased by -0.11% and is currently trading at ₹9651.90. Over the past year, Ultratech Cement shares have gained 24.48% to reach ₹9651.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.76% to 22217.85 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.22%
|3 Months
|-4.02%
|6 Months
|11.33%
|YTD
|-8.02%
|1 Year
|24.48%
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ultratech Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|9743.72
|Support 1
|9574.17
|Resistance 2
|9806.38
|Support 2
|9467.28
|Resistance 3
|9913.27
|Support 3
|9404.62
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement volume yesterday was 178 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 392 k
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 54.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 171 k & BSE volume was 6 k.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement closed at ₹9554.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹9700 & ₹9500.65 yesterday to end at ₹9554.15. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.
