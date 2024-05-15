Hello User
Ultratech Cement Share Price Highlights : Ultratech Cement closed today at 9610.1, down -0.54% from yesterday's 9662.65

53 min read . 15 May 2024 Trade
Livemint

Ultratech Cement Share Price Highlights : Ultratech Cement stock price went down today, 15 May 2024, by -0.54 %. The stock closed at 9662.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9610.1 per share. Investors should monitor Ultratech Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultratech Cement Share Price Highlights

Ultratech Cement Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Ultratech Cement opened at 9500.65, reached a high of 9700, and closed at 9554.15. The market capitalization stood at 278645.61 crore. The 52-week high was 10522.65 and the low was 7584.35. The BSE volume was 6111 shares traded.

Disclaimer

15 May 2024, 08:04 PM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Ultratech Cement has a 1.83% MF holding & 17.74% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.20% in december to 1.83% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 18.19% in december to 17.74% in march quarter.

15 May 2024, 07:37 PM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Ultratech Cement reported a Return on Equity (ROE) of 12.23% in the most recent fiscal year and a Return on Investment (ROI) of 9.88%. Analysts project the ROE to be 12.49% in the current fiscal year and 14.20% in the upcoming fiscal year.

15 May 2024, 07:09 PM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Ultratech Cement has shown an EPS growth of 9.65% and a revenue growth of 16.60% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue was 709081.40 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of 7.51% and a profit growth of 24.86% in the fourth quarter.

15 May 2024, 06:37 PM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 11041.0, 14.89% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 7000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 12000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171715
    Buy11111212
    Hold4447
    Sell2211
    Strong Sell1111
15 May 2024, 06:00 PM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Today, Ultratech Cement's stock price dropped by 0.54% to reach 9610.1, while its peers showed a mixed performance. Shree Cement is declining, whereas Grasim Industries, Ambuja Cements, and ACC are experiencing an increase. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are down by 0.08% and 0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Ultratech Cement9610.1-52.55-0.5410522.657584.35276951.47
Grasim Industries2371.00.250.012499.951661.26156741.66
Ambuja Cements612.452.60.43649.0395.95134596.67
Shree Cement25830.05-189.45-0.7330710.1522601.393196.76
ACC2486.122.150.92759.951704.4546685.79
15 May 2024, 05:35 PM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement share price live: Today's Price range

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement stock's low price for the day was 9564.3, while the high price reached was 9700.

15 May 2024, 04:30 PM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.65%; Futures open interest increased by 0.54%

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Ultratech Cement indicate the possibility of downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

15 May 2024, 03:50 PM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -6.72% lower than yesterday

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Until 3 PM, the volume of Ultratech Cement traded has decreased by 6.72% compared to yesterday, with the price at 9610.1, a decrease of 0.54%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume may signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 03:49 PM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement closed today at ₹9610.1, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹9662.65

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement share price closed the day at 9610.1 - a 0.54% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 9685.17 , 9755.73 , 9818.32. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 9552.02 , 9489.43 , 9418.87.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

15 May 2024, 03:32 PM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live:

15 May 2024, 03:18 PM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement trading at ₹9612.8, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹9662.65

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement share price is at 9612.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 9574.17 and 9743.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 9574.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 9743.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 03:00 PM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days9540.33
10 Days9720.68
20 Days9663.11
50 Days9739.11
100 Days9871.42
300 Days9165.76
15 May 2024, 02:58 PM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Ultratech Cement Short Term and Long Term Trends

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ultratech Cement share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

15 May 2024, 02:46 PM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -11.42% lower than yesterday

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Ultratech Cement traded until 2 PM is 11.42% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 9629, down by 0.35%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upturn, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate further price declines.

15 May 2024, 02:37 PM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between levels of 9629.63 and 9613.03 in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 9613.03 and selling near the hourly resistance of 9629.63.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 19639.28Support 19614.63
Resistance 29649.97Support 29600.67
Resistance 39663.93Support 39589.98
15 May 2024, 02:10 PM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 11041.0, 14.6% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 7000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 12000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171715
    Buy11111212
    Hold4447
    Sell2211
    Strong Sell1111
15 May 2024, 02:09 PM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement trading at ₹9634.2, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹9662.65

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement share price is at 9634.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 9574.17 and 9743.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 9574.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 9743.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 01:54 PM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -5.09% lower than yesterday

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The volume of Ultratech Cement traded until 1 PM is 5.09% lower than yesterday's volume. The price is currently trading at 9620, marking a decrease of 0.44%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 01:39 PM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 9642.27 and 9601.27 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 9601.27 and selling near the hourly resistance at 9642.27.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 19629.63Support 19613.03
Resistance 29640.02Support 29606.82
Resistance 39646.23Support 39596.43
15 May 2024, 01:17 PM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.6%; Futures open interest increased by 0.07%

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Ultratech Cement may indicate potential downward price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.

15 May 2024, 01:05 PM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement share price live: Today's Price range

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The high price of Ultratech Cement stock today was 9700 and the low price was 9564.3.

15 May 2024, 12:52 PM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 15.68% higher than yesterday

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Ultratech Cement until 12 AM is 15.68% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at 9629.45, up by -0.34%. Both volume and price are key indicators for studying market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 12:39 PM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between levels of 9641.07 and 9579.87 in the past hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 9579.87 and selling near the hourly resistance at 9641.07.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 19642.27Support 19601.27
Resistance 29657.13Support 29575.13
Resistance 39683.27Support 39560.27
15 May 2024, 12:23 PM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days9540.33
10 Days9720.68
20 Days9663.11
50 Days9739.11
100 Days9871.42
300 Days9165.76
15 May 2024, 12:22 PM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Ultratech Cement Short Term and Long Term Trends

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ultratech Cement share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

15 May 2024, 12:21 PM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Ultratech Cement trading at ₹9627.4, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹9662.65

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Ultratech Cement share price is at 9627.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 9574.17 and 9743.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 9574.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 9743.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:45 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -9.70% lower than yesterday

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The volume of Ultratech Cement traded until 11 AM is 9.70% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at 9627.55, a decrease of 0.36%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate further price declines.

15 May 2024, 11:43 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 9639.38 and 9572.88 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 9572.88 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 9639.38.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 19641.07Support 19579.87
Resistance 29663.88Support 29541.48
Resistance 39702.27Support 39518.67
15 May 2024, 11:23 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement trading at ₹9621.65, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹9662.65

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement share price is at 9621.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 9574.17 and 9743.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 9574.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 9743.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:14 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The share price of Ultratech Cement dropped by 0.51% today to reach 9612.95, while its peers are experiencing mixed performance. Shree Cement is declining, whereas Grasim Industries, Ambuja Cements, and ACC are all seeing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.11% and 0.05% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Ultratech Cement9612.95-49.7-0.5110522.657584.35277033.61
Grasim Industries2384.313.550.572499.951661.26157620.9
Ambuja Cements614.44.550.75649.0395.95135025.21
Shree Cement25952.25-67.25-0.2630710.1522601.393637.66
ACC2479.415.450.632759.951704.4546559.97
15 May 2024, 11:03 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 11041.0, 14.87% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 7000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 12000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171715
    Buy11111212
    Hold4447
    Sell2211
    Strong Sell1111
15 May 2024, 10:54 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 10.70% higher than yesterday

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Ultratech Cement traded by 10 AM is 10.70% higher than yesterday. The price is currently trading at 9587.6, showing a decrease of -0.78%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, to analyze trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 10:34 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Ultratech Cement touched a high of 9661.55 & a low of 9595.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 19639.38Support 19572.88
Resistance 29683.72Support 29550.72
Resistance 39705.88Support 39506.38
15 May 2024, 10:17 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 09:55 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Ultratech Cement decreased by 0.3% today to reach 9633.7, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. While Shree Cement is declining, Grasim Industries, Ambuja Cements, and ACC are all seeing an increase in their share prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.23% and 0.24% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Ultratech Cement9633.7-28.95-0.310522.657584.35277631.6
Grasim Industries2400.029.251.232499.951661.26158658.79
Ambuja Cements617.47.551.24649.0395.95135684.52
Shree Cement25900.25-119.25-0.4630710.1522601.393450.04
ACC2482.9519.00.772759.951704.4546626.64
15 May 2024, 09:45 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.07%; Futures open interest increased by 0.24%

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price along with an increase in open interest for Ultratech Cement indicates a potential for downward price movement in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

15 May 2024, 09:37 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Ultratech Cement trading at ₹9610.1, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹9662.65

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Ultratech Cement share price is at 9610.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 9574.17 and 9743.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 9574.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 9743.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 09:16 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The Ultratech Cement stock price has decreased by -0.11% and is currently trading at 9651.90. Over the past year, Ultratech Cement shares have gained 24.48% to reach 9651.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.76% to 22217.85 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.22%
3 Months-4.02%
6 Months11.33%
YTD-8.02%
1 Year24.48%
15 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ultratech Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 19743.72Support 19574.17
Resistance 29806.38Support 29467.28
Resistance 39913.27Support 39404.62
15 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 11041.0, 14.19% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 7000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 12000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171715
    Buy11111212
    Hold4447
    Sell2211
    Strong Sell1111
15 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement volume yesterday was 178 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 392 k

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 54.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 171 k & BSE volume was 6 k.

15 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement closed at ₹9554.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 9700 & 9500.65 yesterday to end at 9554.15. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.