Ultratech Cement Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Ultratech Cement opened at ₹11665.5, reached a high of ₹11899.6, and a low of ₹11665.5, before closing at ₹11600.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹340973.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹12078.15 and the low was ₹7940.55. The BSE volume for the day was 4816 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹11382.5, 3.79% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹7200.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹13620.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|14
|16
|17
|Buy
|15
|13
|11
|12
|Hold
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 394 k & BSE volume was 4 k.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹11899.6 & ₹11665.5 yesterday to end at ₹11831.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend